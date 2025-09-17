Most Common Nutrient Deficiencies And Their Most Common Signs

Nutrient deficiencies occurs when your body lacks the necessary amounts of a certain nutrient. Most times, these occur due to poor diet or other underlying issues. Nutrient deficiencies are a significant public health concern in Indian as it affects individuals across all age groups and socioeconomic backgrounds. These deficiencies can lead to various health issues which can range from mild symptoms to severe complications. In this article, we dive into most common nutrient deficiencies in India and their signs to help you diagnose them at the earliest.

Common nutrient deficiencies and their most common signs

1. Iron

Iron deficiency is a widespread issue in India, particularly among women and children. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reported that 67.1% of children aged 6–59 months and 57.2% of women aged 15–48 years were anaemic, primarily due to iron deficiency. It may occur due to inadequate dietary intake, especially in vegetarian diets, blood loss, and poor absorption.

Fatigue and weakness may be experienced due to reduced oxygen delivery to tissues that causes tiredness.

Pale skin and nails due to decreased red blood cell production results in pallor.

Shortness of breath because of insufficient haemoglobin affects oxygen transport.

Dizziness and headaches from poor oxygenation of the brain causes these symptoms.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency is alarmingly common in India, with studies indicating prevalence rates ranging from 40% to 99%. It often occurs because of limited sun exposure, especially in urban areas, and low dietary intake.

Bone pain and muscle weakness as vitamin D is crucial for calcium absorption and bone health.

Low levels can lead to fatigue, tiredness and lethargy.

This deficiency may contribute to hair thinning which can lead to hair loss.

There is also an association between low vitamin D levels and mood disorders such are depression.

3. Vitamin B12

Approximately 75% of the Indian population is deficient in vitamin B12, with higher rates observed in vegetarians. It can be caused by absence of animal products in diet, malabsorption issues, and certain medications.

Impaired red blood cell production can lead to tiredness, fatigue and weakness.

Feeling of numbness or tingling due to neurological symptoms due to nerve damage.

It can also lead to pale or jaundice skin due to anaemia and liver involvement.

You might experience cognitive impairment such are memory loss and difficulty concentrating.

4. Vitamin A

Vitamin A deficiency affects approximately 125 million preschool children in India. It often occurs due to inadequate intake of vitamin A-rich foods and poor dietary diversity.

Night blindness which can cause difficulty seeing in low light conditions.

Dry skin and eyes due to keratinisation of epithelial tissues.

Frequently getting sick due to infections caused by weakened immune system.

Foamy lesions on the conjunctiva or also known as Bitot's spots.

5. Iodine

Iodine deficiency remains a public health issue in India, leading to goitre and other thyroid-related disorders. Most known cause in low intake of iodine-rich foods and lack of iodised salt.

Goitre or enlarged thyroid gland visible at the neck.

It can cause fatigue and weight gain due to hypothyroidism.

Cold sensitivity meaning, inability to tolerate cold temperatures.

It can lead to constipation due to slow metabolism associated with thyroid dysfunction.

6. Calcium

Calcium deficiency is prevalent in India, particularly among women and children. Main causes remain inadequate dietary intake, especially in lactose-intolerant individuals, and poor absorption.

Might experience muscle cramps and spasms due to impaired muscle contraction.

Brittle nails and hair which can reflect from poor bone health.

It can lead to tooth decay because of weakened enamel and increased cavities.

Can cause osteoporosis which increases risk of fractures in the long term.

Understanding these nutrient deficiencies and their common signs can help you better nourish yourself and overcome these deficiencies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

