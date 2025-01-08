Doctors Raise Concern Over Re-Emergence Of Iodine Deficiency; Know How To Prevent It

Iodine is an essential mineral that your thyroid gland uses to produce thyroid hormones. Iodine deficiency is a public health concern that affects several individuals globally. When iodine requirements are not met, the thyroid gland is not able to secrete sufficient amounts of thyroid hormone, resulting in low levels of thyroid hormones in the blood. The thyroid hormone helps control cell growth, repairs damaged cells and supports a healthy metabolism.

Iodine deficiency can be prevented by consuming iodine-rich foods and iodized salt. Seafood, dairy, eggs and green leafy vegetables are a few sources of iodine.

A recent AP report has highlighted that iodine deficiency almost disappeared after some food makers started adding it to table salt, bread and some other foods. But today, people are getting less iodine because of changes in diet and food manufacturing.

Although most people are still getting enough, researchers have increasingly been reporting low levels of iodine in pregnant women and other people, raising concerns about an impact on their newborns. And there is also a very small, but growing, number of reports of iodine deficiency in kids.

"This needs to be on people's radar," said Dr. Monica Serrano-Gonzalez, a Brown University doctor in Providence, Rhode Island.

Who is at risk of developing iodine deficiency?

Pregnant women, people who don't use iodized salt, those who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet and people who live in countries where there is very little iodine in the soil are at a higher risk.

What are the symptoms of iodine deficiency:

Swelling of the neck, known as goitre is the most common symptom of iodine deficiency. Other symptoms are very similar to those of hypothyroidism. These include weight gain, hair loss, fatigue, weakness, dry skin, irregular heartbeat, trouble learning, menstrual irregularities or heavy bleeding during menstruation. One may also feel colder than usual due to iodine deficiency.

Iodine daily requirements:

According to National Institute of Health, adults require 150 micrograms (mcg) of iodine in a day. Breastfeeding and pregnant women must consume 290 mcg and 220 mcg of iodine throughout the day, respectively.

(With inputs from AP)

