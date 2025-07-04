Your Love For Himalayan Pink Salt Over Table Salt Might Be Leading To Iodine Deficiency, Warns Doctor In Viral Video

The pursuit of healthier living has led many of us down various paths, from meticulous diet planning to exploring alternative ingredients. One such trend that has gained significant momentum in the recent years is the shift towards Himalayan pink salt. Touted for its various health benefits, it has become a staple in many health-conscious households.

Photo Credit: unsplash.com

However, beneath its rosy hue and perceived wellness advantages, a doctor's warning has brought to light a potentially alarming consequence: the risk of iodine deficiency, a crucial nutrient for thyroid health and overall well-being.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dr Ali Kazemi, MD (gastroenterology and hepatology), talked about the recent increase in the number of iodine deficiency cases in India. He claimed that the use of Himalayan salt over iodised table salt in food is causing this deficiency in people.

Dr Kazemi captioned his post, “From a Gastroenterologist: Did you know iodine deficiency, once nearly eradicated, is re-emerging partly due to the popularity of Himalayan salt and sea salt over iodised table salt.”

Highlighting the benefits of iodine rich salt, he added, "Iodine is very important to prevent some thyroid diseases and in pregnancy for fetal brain development. To maintain adequate iodine levels, it's essential to use iodized salt or consume iodine-rich foods such as fish, dairy products, and seaweed."

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a large-scale study involving more than 20,666 individuals from diverse countries including China, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, and South Africa, discovered that iodine supplementation had a profound impact on reducing mortality rates associated with iodine deficiency disorders.

Benefits of Iodine Rich Salt

It is found that iodine rich salt comes handy to decrease the size of the thyroid gland in cases of goitre. Table salt also enhances both physical and mental development in children. It also significantly lowers the risk of experiencing symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

