Hypocalcemia: Signs, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

Hypocalcemia is a condition characterised by low levels of calcium in the blood. Low levels of calcium in the body can further lead to various health issues. In this article, we list the common signs, causes, and treatment for hypocalcemia. We also list some prevention tips you can follow.

Causes

1. Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium from the diet. Without sufficient vitamin D, the body may not be able to absorb enough calcium, leading to hypocalcemia.

2. Hypoparathyroidism

The parathyroid glands produce a hormone called parathyroid hormone (PTH), which helps regulate calcium levels. If the parathyroid glands are not functioning properly, they may not release enough PTH, resulting in hypocalcemia.

3. Kidney disease

The kidneys play a role in maintaining calcium balance in the body. If the kidneys are not functioning properly, they may not be able to excrete excess calcium, leading to hypocalcemia.

4. Certain medications

Some medications, such as certain diuretics or anticonvulsants, can interfere with calcium absorption or increase calcium excretion, contributing to hypocalcemia.

Signs

1. Muscle cramps and spasms

Calcium is essential for muscle contractions. Low levels of calcium can lead to muscle cramps, twitching, or spasms, particularly in the hands and feet.

2. Numbness or tingling

Hypocalcemia can cause a sensation of tingling or numbness in the extremities, such as the fingers, toes, or face.

3. Fatigue and weakness

Low calcium levels can affect muscle function and lead to feelings of fatigue and weakness.

4. Mood changes

Calcium is involved in neurotransmitter function, and low levels can contribute to mood swings, irritability, or depression.

5. Tetany

Severe hypocalcemia may lead to a condition called tetany, characterised by involuntary muscle contractions, particularly in the hands and feet. Tetany can cause muscle spasms, difficulty breathing, and even seizures in severe cases.

Treatment

1. Calcium supplementation

If hypocalcemia is diagnosed, your doctor may recommend calcium supplements to raise your calcium levels. These supplements can be taken as tablets or capsules.

2. Vitamin D supplementation

In some cases, vitamin D supplements may be prescribed to enhance calcium absorption.

3. Intravenous calcium gluconate

In severe or emergency situations, when hypocalcemia is causing symptoms like muscle cramps or seizures, intravenous administration of calcium gluconate may be necessary.

4. Address underlying causes

If hypocalcemia is due to an underlying medical condition or medication, treating the underlying cause or modifying the medication dosage may be needed.

Prevention tips

Eat foods rich in calcium, such as dairy products, tofu, leafy green vegetables, and fortified cereals. Ensure adequate intake of vitamin D to help in calcium absorption from the intestines. You can get vitamin D from sunlight, fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods. Excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption can reduce calcium absorption and increase calcium excretion through urine. Make sure to drink responsibly and in moderation. Engage in weight-bearing exercises like walking or weightlifting, as physical activity helps maintain adequate calcium levels. If you have certain medical conditions like chronic kidney disease or hypoparathyroidism, work with your healthcare provider to manage them effectively to reduce the risk of hypocalcemia.

It is important to note that these signs and symptoms can also be present in other conditions, so a proper diagnosis by a healthcare professional is necessary for appropriate treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.