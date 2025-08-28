Nutrient Deficiencies To Medical Conditions: Expert Shares Possible Reasons For Persistent Fatigue

Fatigue is more common than you think. Sometimes it indicates that you need a good night's sleep, but when fatigue becomes a consistent problem, it may be your body's way of waving a red flag. From stress to poor nutrition, there may be multiple reasons as to why you feel tired all the time. When the condition lingers for more days than it should, it can point to underlying ailments that, in most cases, require medical attention. If you are also clueless about the exact reason behind persistent exhaustion, then Dr Vishakha is here to offer some help.

The doctor has uploaded a post on Instagram, sharing some causes of fatigue. “Always tired… but do not know why? Fatigue is not just about ‘needing more sleep'. It can be your body's SOS signal. If your tiredness comes with brain fog, mood dips, hair loss, dizziness, or stubborn weight gain, it is not ‘just in your head. It is a clue,” writes the expert in her caption. Let's take a detailed look, shall we?

Most Overlooked Causes Of Fatigue

Nutrient Deficiencies: Low levels of iron, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, including electrolyte imbalances, can be the key factors causing extreme tiredness, as per doctor Vishakha.

Hormonal Imbalances: Fatigue can be triggered by hormonal issues as well, such as thyroid dysfunction, elevated cortisol and insulin resistance.

Medical Conditions: In rare cases, fatigue that stays for weeks may hint at certain medical conditions like anemia and sleep apnea.

Dr Vishakha's concluding words were, “The good news? Once we find the root cause, fatigue can often be reversed.”

Previously, the expert shared some steps for identifying nutrient deficiencies. They are as follows:

Dandruff: fatty acids, zinc, or B complex

Mouth ulcers: folate or zinc

Brittle nails: iron, zinc, or protein

Muscle cramps: magnesium, calcium, potassium

Swollen/bleeding gums: vitamin C

Dry/thinning eyebrows: hypothyroid or iodine

Brain fog: omega-3, or B12

Slow wound healing: zinc or protein

Hair thinning/loss: protein, iron, or zinc

Fatigue: vitamin D, iron or magnesium

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, seek medical help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.