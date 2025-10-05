Bone To Gut Health: Nmami Agarwal Shares 4 Essential Post-30s Nutrition Tips

As our bodies enter the 30s, signs of ageing often start to show. Hair thinning, gut issues, and fatigue become common concerns. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared four essential nutrient tips for this age group in an Instagram post.

She explains, "After 30, your body's nutrient needs begin to shift. Bone density, hormonal balance, skin and hair health, and energy levels require more focused attention. The right nutrition can make a significant difference in how you feel and age."

Here's a closer look at her tips:

1. Bone Health

Nmami says, “Prioritise calcium (dairy, ragi, sesame seeds), vitamin D3 (sunlight, fortified foods), vitamin K (green leafy vegetables), and magnesium (nuts, seeds, legumes). Together, they maintain bone density and reduce long-term risk of osteoporosis.”

2. Iron For Energy

“Iron-rich foods like lentils, spinach, beetroot, rajma, dates, bajra, and jaggery help prevent fatigue and support healthy blood formation,” she adds, “Pair with vitamin C–rich foods (amla, citrus fruits) to enhance absorption.”

3. Protein For Skin And Hair

To slow down ageing, Nmami advises, “Protein supports collagen production, muscle repair, and healthy hair growth. Add paneer, pulses, Greek yoghurt, soy, quinoa, or quality protein powders to meals.”

4. Gut Health

“A healthy gut supports immunity, metabolism, and hormonal balance. Include probiotic foods (curd, kefir, fermented pickles) and prebiotic fibres (onion, garlic, bananas, oats) daily,” she says.

Nmami concludes with a simple reminder: “Balanced nutrition after 30 is not about restriction but about nourishing your body with the right building blocks for long-term health and vitality.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.