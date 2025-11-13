Brittle Bones In Young Adults: Doctor Explains Causes And Preventive Tips

Bone health is important at every age and stage of life. Over the past few years, there has been a rise in instances of brittle bones also referred to medically as decreased bone density or early-onset osteoporosis among young individuals. Both genetic and acquired pediatric bone disorders can compromise bone strength leading to fractures during childhood. If left untreated, these conditions lead to reduced bone mass, deformities, and impact quality of life, with potential long-term consequences. Lifestyle, dietary habits, and lack of knowledge are key reasons for this emerging health issue.

Peak bone mass

Optimal size and strength of bones is referred to as peak bone mass. Most individuals reach peak bone mass between the ages of 25 to 30 years. Genetics has a strong influence on the determination of peak bone mass in individuals. While peak bone mass primarily depends on our genetics, other factors like diet and exercise can also come into play regarding whether one will reach their potential bone mass. The optimal time to accumulate bone density is during years of rapid growth, and that includes childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood when, through diet and exercise, one can significantly add to peak bone mass. Astonishingly, even lifestyle factors can reduce peak bone mass, including smoking, deficiency in nutrients, sedentary behavior, and excessive use of alcohol.

Early predictors of inadequate bone health

Before the age of 18 years, approximately 95% of the skeletal size and bone and muscle mass is acquired. Although brittle bones are not likely to show obvious signs during their early years. According to research children and adolescents with osteoporosis can present with a history of recurrent fractures, chronic pain around the joints, poor posture, or loss of height over time. These signs are also early indicators of osteoporosis.

Bone health throughout life

There are steps that can guarantee healthy bones at all stages of life.

Healthy diet: It is necessary that we take enough calcium and Vitamin D through a good and balanced diet.

Exercise regularly: Exercise through weight-bearing activities like walking, jogging, dancing, or resistance exercises. These stimulate bone growth and build bone strength.

Adequate sun exposure: Stay in the sun for a while to maximize the body's Vitamin D production. It takes as little as 10-30 minutes of sun exposure a few times a week.

Reduce harmful substances: Cut down on the consumption of carbonated beverage, caffeine, and alcohol, and avoid smoking. All these impair bone quality.

Regular check-ups: In family history of osteoporosis or other risk groups, regular bone health tests and medical professional consultations are recommended.

Soft bones during childhood are an emerging health issue that can bring long-term complications unless acted upon. Yet, through lifestyle modifications at an early stage and adequate awareness, this tendency could be turned around. Bone establishment during early life lays the foundation for a healthy life in the future. But at any age, incorporating suitable lifestyle modifications can restrict bone loss and enhance bone and muscle strength.

(Dr. Debashish Chanda, Director, Department of Orthopedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)

