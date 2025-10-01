7 Tips For Healthy Bones And Joints As You Age

Optimal bone and joint health is essential for overall health and mobility throughout life. While joints facilitate movement and flexibility, bones provide structure, protect organs, anchor muscles and store calcium. As you age, the risk of bone and joint health issues increases.

Why does bone and joint health decline with age?

Bone density loss

Bone density naturally declines with age, especially in women after menopause, due to decreased estrogen levels. The bones lose calcium and other minerals. This increases the risk of osteoporosis.

Wear and tear

Over time, joints can experience wear from regular use and physical stress, leading to conditions like osteoarthritis. Cartilage may break down and cause stiffness, pain, or reduced mobility.

How to prevent bone and joint loss

Proper nutrition and physical activity contribute to peak bone mass, which is essential for preventing bone-related issues. Maintaining bone health is vital for overall mobility and independence, helping to prevent falls and serious injuries.

1. Eat right

Eating a balanced diet is essential for your overall health. Prioritise calcium-rich foods (dairy, leafy greens, nuts and seeds) and vitamin D (sun exposure, fatty fish) to support bone health. Include anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fatty fish for joint health.

2. Exercise regularly

Engage in weight-bearing and resistance exercises to strengthen bones and enhance muscle support. Incorporating flexibility and low-impact activities like yoga or swimming can help maintain joint mobility.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Excess weight puts additional stress on joints, particularly weight-bearing ones like knees and hips. Maintaining a healthy weight can alleviate this pressure and reduce the risk of joint problems.

4. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining joint lubrication. Aim for adequate fluid intake throughout the day.

5. Limit smoking and alcohol

Smoking is detrimental to your health, including your bones. Excessive alcohol consumption also interferes with the body's ability to absorb calcium, weakening bones over time.

6. Regular check-ups

Have regular health check-ups to monitor bone density, especially for individuals at higher risk. Discuss any concerns about joint pain or mobility with a healthcare provider.

7. Consider supplementation

Women during menopause are often prescribed calcium and vitamin D supplements. Talk to your expert about supplementation to prevent bone loss.

As we age, the risk of bone and joint health issues increases. Follow these measures to ensure healthy bones and joints. Strong bones help prevent fractures and conditions like osteoporosis, while healthy joints reduce the risk of arthritis and joint pain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.