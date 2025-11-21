7 Km Long, 25 Metres Deep, 80 Rooms: Israel Finds Hamas "Complex" Tunnel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uncovered a major Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip where the body of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin was held by the terror group recently. Lieutenant Goldin was killed during an ambush in Gaza during the 2014 Israel-Hamas war. Earlier this month, Israel had received his remains.

In a post on X, the IDF on Thursday shared a video of the tunnel where Goldin's body was held. The IDF said that the tunnel runs beneath a densely populated Rafah neighbourhood and through a UNRWA (the United Nations Agency For Palestinian Refugees) compound, mosques, clinics, and kindergartens.

The tunnel was used by Hamas commanders for storing weapons, planning attacks, and extending stays.

Tunnel Is 7 Km Long, Has 80 Rooms

The IDF said that the tunnel is more than seven kilometres long, 25 metres deep, and has 80 rooms. The tunnel was uncovered by the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit and the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit.

⭕️ EXPOSED: A 7+ kilometer Hamas tunnel route that held Lt. Hadar Goldin.



IDF troops uncovered one of Gaza's largest and most complex underground routes, over 7 km long, ~25 meters deep, with ~80 hideouts, where abducted IDF officer Lt. Hadar Goldin was held.



The tunnel runs… pic.twitter.com/GTId75CvYw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 20, 2025

The military found rooms used as command posts by senior Hamas commanders, including Muhammad Shabana, who was killed alongside Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar in May.

Hamas Member Involved In Soldier's Death Arrested

In a separate post on X, the IDF said that it arrested Marwan Al-Hams, "a Hamas terrorist involved in the determination of Lt. Hadar Goldin's death."

"Al-Hams was also suspected of knowing the location of Lt. Goldin's burial in the "White-Crowned" tunnel in Rafah," the IDF said.

"The operation in July 2025 was part of dozens of confidential operations conducted in the past 6 months to retrieve Lt. Hadar Goldin & return him for burial in Israel," it added.

The Latest From Gaza War

In the latest updates from the Gaza war that began in October 2023, Israeli airstrikes killed five people and wounded 18 others in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Medics told the news agency Reuters that one strike on a house in Bani Suhaila town east of Khan Younis killed three people, including a baby girl, and wounded 15 others, while another killed a man and wounded three others in the nearby Abassan town.

The air strikes came after Hamas and Israel accused each other of violating an increasingly fragile, nearly six-week-old truce.