Israel Sacks Military Officers Over "Systemic Failure" During Oct 7 Hamas Attack

In a decisive and deeply reflective address to the nation, Israel's Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, announced sweeping command measures against senior Israel Defence Forces (IDF) officers for their roles in the failures surrounding the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, 2023. The announcement marks one of the most far-reaching accountability actions in IDF history. It follows what Zamir described as a "thorough, professional, and in-depth inquiry" into the systemic breakdowns that allowed the devastating assault.

Speaking on November 23, 2025, Zamir talked about the two urgent missions he carried with him upon assuming Israel's highest military post. "The first – to lead the IDF to decisive victory in a multi-arena war... The second – to strengthen the public's trust in the IDF and to ensure that the events of October 7th never happen again," he said.

The October 7 attack - carried out by Hamas and other Gaza-based militants – saw coordinated infiltrations by land, air, and sea. Over 1,200 Israelis were killed, most of them civilians, and approximately 240 hostages were abducted into Gaza. Entire communities near the border were overrun, and key military installations were breached, exposing profound failures in intelligence analysis, force readiness, early-warning systems, and command decision-making.

Zamir emphasised that the IDF's primary mission – protecting Israeli civilians – had failed on that day. "My conclusions present an unequivocal picture: the IDF failed in its primary mission on October 7—to protect the civilians of the State of Israel. This is a severe, resounding, systemic failure... The lessons of that day are numerous and significant."

The measures he unveiled include removing several major generals from reserve service – among them Aharon Haliva, Oded Basyuk, and Yaron Finkelman – each of whom bore operational or intelligence responsibility on the day of the attack.

Reprimands were also issued to Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar, Navy Commander Vice Admiral David Saar Salama and Major General Shlomi Binder, while a series of other brigadier generals and colonels were released from reserve duty or will retire.

Acknowledging the emotional weight of his decisions, he said, "My subordinates, it is not easy to make decisions that affect people I appreciate... people with whom I fought side by side for many years. Alongside that... is the obligation to set a clear standard of command responsibility... If we do not sharpen the meaning of responsibility, trust in the system will erode."

He stressed that many of the officers facing consequences had also led Israel to significant wartime achievements over the past two years and warned against a societal instinct to disparage those who have served the nation for decades.

"We must not be a country that undermines its commanders; we do not have that privilege," he said.

Zamir also highlighted ongoing operations, noting that Israel "will not allow threats to develop; there will be no containment," and saluted IDF troops operating across multiple fronts.

Concluding with a reaffirmation of his guiding principles, he said, "I will continue to lead the IDF guided by truth, with responsibility and steadfast dedication to the mission."

As the IDF enters what Zamir called a "period of systemic shaping", the military now seeks to "embed lessons learnt, restore public confidence, and ensure – through structural reform and accountability – that the trauma of October 7 is never repeated."