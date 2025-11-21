"Most Intense Earthquake Of My Life": Residents On Kolkata Tremors

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Bangladesh's Ghorashal on Friday morning, with the tremors being felt in parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata.

Many residents in Kolkata took to their social media accounts and said it was an "intense" earthquake. An X user claimed that his building "shook for 30 seconds".

"I think I just experienced the most intense earthquake of my life, Kolkata was shuddering like a fragile plastic tunnel," a resident wrote on X.

"That earthquake was strong enough to wake someone up from sleep," wrote another.