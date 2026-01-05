5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam, No Injuries Or Damage Reported

A strong earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted Assam and other parts of the Northeast this morning.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 4:17 am, has been recorded near Assam's Morigaon district, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). the nodal agency of the Government of India that monitors earthquake activity in the country.

The epicentre was at a depth of 50 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.

The tremors were felt across several parts of central Assam, including Morigaon and nearby districts, triggering panic among residents who rushed out of their homes amid cold and thick fog conditions.

The epicentre lies in the Kopili fault line, which has caused several earthquakes in the past.

However, no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received so far.

Northeast India, including Assam, falls in the country's most sensitive seismic zone.