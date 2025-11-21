"Because Of SIR?" Trinamool Vs BJP After Earthquake Tremors Felt In Kolkata

Moments after earthquake tremors were felt in West Bengal's Kolkata today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking whether they were caused because of the voter roll revision in the state. The seismic activity occurred after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh.

"West Bengal just felt earthquake tremors. Mamata Banerjee, was it because of SIR?" the Bengal unit of BJP wrote in a post on X.

The Trinamool, responding to the post, said the tremors were actually "the ground shaking beneath the feet of the BJP as they stare at an imminent defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections". "And don't worry, the Delhi Zamindars won't miss it either; the shockwaves will reach them too," the party said.

It's actually the ground shaking beneath the feet of @BJP4Bengal as they stare at an imminent defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.



And don't worry, the Delhi Zamindars won't miss it either; the shockwaves will reach them too. https://t.co/KRVunyw0fn — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 21, 2025

The Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal has sparked a fierce political clash, with the BJP and the state's ruling Trinamool accusing each other of voter manipulation. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday, Banerjee said the voter list revision has reached a "deeply alarming stage" and urged him to immediately stop the process. According to Banerjee, the process is "unplanned" and "chaotic".

"The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous," the Chief Minister wrote, adding that the absence of "basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication" had pushed the process into disarray.

She also accused the Election Commission of thrusting the SIR upon officials and citizens "without basic preparedness", flagging "critical gaps in training", confusion over mandatory documents, and the "near-impossibility" of booth-level officers (BLOs) meeting voters "in the midst of their livelihood schedules".

The BJP, however, dismissed Banerjee's charges and accused her of "trying to derail" a lawful process.

Amid the political tussle, Trinamool's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to address over 10,000 party leaders overseeing SIR-related work next week. He will also review the performance of Trinamool MPs and key leaders over the role they have played during the voter roll revision exercise.

Earthquake in Bangladesh

A strong earthquake struck Bangladesh at 10:08 am (IST) - around 10 kilometres east-southeast of Dhaka, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). At least six people died - three from the collapse of a building's roof and a wall, and three more as building railings fell on them in Dhaka.

The tremors were felt in Kolkata, Dakshin and Uttar Dinajpur, and Cooch Behar, with residents noticing fans and wall hangings sway slightly during the seismic activity. Tremors were also felt in other states, including Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries in India.