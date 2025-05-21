Are You Vitamin-Deficient? Here Are Some Signs To Look Out For

You can be vitamin-deficient, and your body often gives you warning signs. Vitamin deficiencies occur when your intake or absorption of essential nutrients is inadequate, often due to poor diet, medical conditions, or lifestyle factors. These deficiencies can affect your energy levels, immunity, skin, hair, and even mental health. Since many symptoms overlap with other health issues, they're easy to overlook. However, paying attention to subtle changes in your body can help catch deficiencies early and correct them with dietary changes or supplements. Read on as we share signs to help you understand signs of vitamin deficiencies.

Here are some signs of vitamin deficiency to watch out for

1. Fatigue and low energy

Constant tiredness, even after enough sleep, can signal deficiencies in vitamin B12, iron, or vitamin D. These vitamins are essential for energy production and oxygen transport in the body. Without them, your cells struggle to function efficiently, leaving you feeling drained.

2. Cracks at the corners of the mouth

Painful cracks or sores at the corners of your lips can indicate a lack of B vitamins (especially riboflavin, niacin, and B12) and iron. These nutrients support skin health and healing, and their absence leads to inflammation and slow recovery.

3. Hair thinning or hair loss

Noticing more strands on your pillow or brush? This could be due to a zinc, iron, or biotin (vitamin B7) deficiency. These nutrients play a key role in hair follicle strength and growth, and lacking them can disrupt the hair growth cycle.

4. Brittle nails

Weak, splitting nails may be a sign of biotin deficiency, especially when accompanied by hair thinning. Biotin supports keratin production, which strengthens both nails and hair.

5. Frequent infections

If you're catching colds often, your immune system might be compromised due to low vitamin C, vitamin D, or zinc levels. These nutrients help white blood cells function properly and fight off infections.

6. Vision problems in low light

Difficulty seeing in dim lighting or developing night blindness can indicate vitamin A deficiency, which is essential for eye health. Without it, the retina can't function properly in low-light conditions.

7. Tingling or numbness in hands and feet

These sensations may be due to a vitamin B12 or B6 deficiency, which affects nerve health. Persistent tingling, numbness, or even burning sensations are signs that the nerves are not functioning correctly.

8. Slow wound healing

Wounds that take longer to heal than normal may point to a vitamin C or zinc deficiency. Both support tissue repair and collagen production, which are vital for healing cuts or bruises.

9. Muscle cramps or spasms

Frequent cramps, especially in the legs, might be due to low magnesium, potassium, calcium, or vitamin D levels. These nutrients help muscles contract and relax properly.

10. Mood changes or depression

Deficiencies in B vitamins (especially B12 and folate), vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to mood disorders. These nutrients help produce neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which regulate mood and emotions.

Watch out for these signs to ensure you are not vitamin deficient.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.