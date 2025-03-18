Nutritionist Lists 5 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women

Health issues like fatigue, brain fog, low energy levels, hair loss, muscle cramps and low mood are extremely common issues among women. But do you know what is causing them? Nutrient deficiencies could be the culprit.

Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani, popularly known as DoctorVee, has recently addressed the most common nutrient deficiencies in women. In a video shared on Instagram, she highlights key deficiencies and their impact on overall health.

In her Instagram entry, Dr. Shivdasani sheds light on how the body signals nutrient deficiencies.

"Many women may experience fatigue, brain fog, low energy levels, hair loss, muscle cramps, or low mood. What if I told you that these could be signs of a nutrient deficiency?" reads her caption.

"Deficiencies can go unnoticed for years, impacting energy, metabolism, hormone, muscle and bone health and more. The good news? In most cases, it can be easily addressed! Once you know what to look for, you can take action," Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani adds.

In the video, the doctor highlights the 5 common nutrient deficiencies in women, which are as follows -

Iron Vitamin D Vitamin B12 Folic acid Calcium (>45 years)

In addition to the symptoms mentioned above, if you experience issues like dry and itchy skin, excessive menstrual bleeding, cravings for chalk, snoring, dry eyes, or bleeding gums. Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani has explained the possible reasons behind them. Not too long ago, she shared a video addressing these concerns. The doctor highlighted how they stem from specific nutrient deficiencies. She also revealed how these issues can be resolved by making the body nutrient-efficient through proper diet and supplementation. Read here to know more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.