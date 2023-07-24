6 Common Nutrient Deficiencies And Their Symptoms

Eating a well-balanced diet can help prevent nutrient deficiencies

Nutritional deficiencies and their symptoms often go unnoticed. Usually, our bodies suffer from the lack of essential vitamins and minerals, and we may not even be aware of it. Symptoms like dry skin, snoring, dryness around the eyes, and bleeding gums are an indication of these deficiencies. Dr Vishakha, in a question and answer round on Instagram, educates us on how to identify different deficiencies and ways to address them. Her video aims to raise awareness about the importance of a balanced diet and the significance of meeting the body's nutritional needs in order to maintain overall health and well-being.

Below are the symptoms of common nutrient deficiencies:

1. Dry and Itchy Skin:

If you are experiencing dry and itchy skin, it could be a sign of a deficiency in dietary fat, as per Dr Vishakha. The health expert suggests adding healthy fats to the diet along with Omega-3 supplements for an added nourishment.

2. Excessive Menstrual Bleeding:

Calcium and vitamin C play essential roles in the clotting mechanism. Increasing their intake can help you to reduce excessive menstrual bleeding naturally. A heavy dose of calcium and vitamin C can slow down bleeding as well.

3. Child Eating Chalk:

If a child is eating chalk or other related items, it indicates a deficiency of calcium and iron. This condition is popularly known as PICA, where individuals crave substances that provide no nutritive value such as soil, chalk, hair, paper, among others.

4. Snoring:

Snoring, especially in overweight individuals or those with short necks, could be a classic symptom of sleep apnea, in which breathing is interrupted repeatedly during sleep.

5. Dry Eyes:

A deficiency of vitamin A leads to dry eyes. However, if you wear contact lenses for an extended period or take acne medication like isotretinoin, you may also experience dry eyes.

6. Bleeding Gums:

Bleeding gums indicate a deficiency of vitamin C. The health expert suggests consuming vitamin C-rich foods regularly to prevent bleeding of gums.



Take a look at the full video below:

"There are various reasons for nutrient deficiencies, modern diet and lifestyle are one of the biggest contributors. These deficiencies need to be diagnosed early and corrected to prevent diseases," Dr Vishakha captioned the post.

Are you experiencing any of these symptoms? If yes, check with your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.