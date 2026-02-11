Doctor Reveals One Drink And One Brain Exercise That May Lower Dementia Risk

It would not be wrong to say that dementia is one of the biggest health concerns as we grow older. With longer life expectancy, more people are thinking about brain health in their 40s, 50s, and beyond. The big question is simple: can small daily habits lower the risk?

We often hear about supplements, puzzles, and "superfoods." But what if something already in your kitchen could make a difference? And what if a certain type of brain training could also help?

That is what Dr Austin Perlmutter, MD, ABIM, discussed on Instagram. In a video, he spoke about a beverage linked to an 18% lower dementia risk.

The Drink Linked To An 18% Lower Dementia Risk

Dr Perlmutter began his video by referring to a large observational study involving more than 131,000 people, followed for up to 43 years. Researchers from MIT and Harvard analysed coffee and tea consumption and tracked how many participants went on to develop dementia.

The key finding? Those who drank two to three cups of caffeinated coffee per day had the greatest brain benefit.

"They found that people drinking more caffeinated coffee had an 18% lower risk of developing dementia," he said.

Interestingly, tea drinkers also saw benefits. Those who consumed about one to two cups of tea per day had a lower risk as well.

But there was one twist: "They did not find benefit to people who were drinking decaf coffee," Dr Perlmutter noted.

Why Caffeinated Coffee, Not Decaf?

Coffee contains many compounds, including polyphenol antioxidants linked to health benefits. However, caffeine appears to play a unique role.

Caffeine binds to adenosine receptors in the brain - the same mechanism that makes you feel more alert after drinking coffee. But it does more than that. "We know that caffeine can change neurotransmitters, things like dopamine," the expert explained.

While scientists still do not fully understand how caffeine might support long term brain health, the fact that only caffeinated coffee showed benefits is noteworthy.

Still, Dr Perlmutter added a word of caution. This does not mean everyone should suddenly start drinking coffee. Some people are sensitive to caffeine, and others may find it worsens sleep or anxiety.

"The takeaway message," he said, "is that consumption of coffee in particular, but also tea to some extent, was linked to better cognition in terms of dementia rates."

It is also important to remember that this was an observational study. That means it shows an association, not a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Even so, the long follow up period makes the findings compelling.

If you already enjoy coffee, this may be one more reason to feel good about your daily habit.

The Brain Exercise Linked To 25% Lower Dementia Risk

In another clip, Dr Perlmutter spoke about a different study. This one looked at brain training. “Doing this brain exercise was just linked to a 25% lower risk for developing dementia,” he said.

This study included over 2,000 adults aged 65 or older. All participants started with good brain function. Researchers followed them for 20 years to see who developed Alzheimer's or related dementias.

Participants were divided into four groups:

A control group

A memory training group

A reasoning training group

A speed training group

The most interesting results came from the speed training group.

What Is Speed Training?

The speed group used computer-based exercises. They saw information on a screen and had to respond quickly. The goal was to improve processing speed.

“The speed exercisers are really the most important for this study,” Dr Perlmutter said.

Those in the speed training group showed a 25% reduction in their chances of developing Alzheimer's and related dementia over 20 years.

But there was more. It was not just about doing the training once. The biggest benefit was seen in those who:

Completed about 10 sessions at the start (each 60–70 minutes)

Did booster sessions at one year and three years

In total, this added up to around 20 or more hours of training.

This is important. Brain health seems to benefit from consistent, long-term engagement, not a one-time effort.

Why This Matters?

We have long known that keeping the brain active is helpful. Reading, learning, solving problems and staying socially engaged are often linked to better cognition.

But as Dr Perlmutter pointed out, we have not had much long-term data showing the effect of a structured brain intervention over 20 years. “This is some of the first data to suggest that speed training in particular may be especially important,” he explained.

That said, he also reminded viewers that more research is needed. We still need to know how generalisable the results are to different populations.

The larger message is simple. “Doing brain exercises longitudinally over the course of our lives may be a very important way to protect our brains as we get older,” he said.

Brain health is not about one super drink or one puzzle app. It is about long-term patterns. As these studies suggest, what you sip and how you train your brain today could influence your cognitive health decades from now.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty Recommends Tiger Pose For Lower Back And Glutes Strength