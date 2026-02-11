This Indian Cab App For Women Has Only Women Drivers. Viral Video Breaks Down How It Works

Mobility is more than a practical need; it underpins opportunity, safety and independence. Yet, for countless women across India, the simple act of getting from one place to another is often laced with caution - sharing live locations, holding on to their phone before getting on a bike taxi, rehearsing safety steps, or silently hoping the driver stays on the intended route. It is this everyday anxiety that platforms like Fery Rides aim to dismantle.

A recent viral Instagram video has brought attention to how the service functions on the ground. In the clip, a woman meets a Fery Ride Sister Partner - one of the trained women drivers - who sits comfortably and explains the basics: only women can book rides, cameras are installed in the vehicle for safety, and the system is built to minimise stress during travel. The brief interaction not only demystifies how the app operates but also offers a relatable, human glimpse into why a women-only mobility model resonates so strongly with riders seeking safety and reassurance.

Founded in 2023 in Gurugram, Fery is India's first all-electric, women-led mobility platform, built around the belief that women's mobility should be safe, reliable, and free from anxiety. The platform emerged from a clear recognition of the risks women face during everyday travel - risks often rooted in unpredictable driver behaviour and the lack of trustworthy alternatives. At its core, Fery's model is straightforward: women riders, women drivers, and an ecosystem built to support their shared sense of safety and confidence.

Fery trains and employs women drivers, known as Sister Partners, creating opportunities for stable income and long-term financial independence. This ensures that women no longer have to compromise between safety and affordability when choosing how to travel.

With a fully electric fleet, the platform blends sustainability with social purpose. Beyond offering a cleaner mobility option, Fery integrates tools such as real-time tracking, strong verification processes, and in-vehicle safety features to reduce friction and uncertainty. Its operations follow a community-first, data-led approach, shaped by real-time feedback, on-the-ground training, and continuous technological refinement.

Fery also offers Scheduled Rides, allowing women - particularly working professionals - to prebook reliable daily commutes without the usual concerns of cancellations or surge pricing. For those seeking flexibility, City Rentals provides hourly access, enabling seamless movement across the city for errands, brunches, café visits or spontaneous plans.

Scheduled Rides for predictable daily commuting - especially useful for office goers who require on-time pick-ups without last-minute cancellations or surge pricing.

City Rentals by the hour - ideal for errands, leisure activities, or moving around at one's own pace without managing multiple bookings.

Access, Availability And How It Works

Availability: Currently operational only in Gurugram.

Who can ride: Women riders only (a closed women-centred ecosystem).

Who drives: Trained and verified women drivers (Sister Partners).

How to access: Book via the Fery Rides mobile app (Android/iOS).

Service types: On-demand rides, Scheduled Rides and City Rentals (hourly).

Safety features: In-vehicle camera, real-time tracking, and verified drivers; a reliability-first approach for pre-booked rides.

Fleet: Fully electric vehicles.

We can say that, since its launch, Fery has gently shifted the focus from "How fast can I get there?" to "How safe and predictable will my journey be?" The reel of the woman casually chatting with a Sister Partner may seem small, but moments like these illustrate what a women-led mobility space can look and feel like when shaped by lived experience, empathy, and a genuine understanding of women's everyday realities.



