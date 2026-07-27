Most people think that acid reflux always causes heartburn. But according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, that is not always true. Dr Sethi says that silent acid reflux may not cause a burning sensation in the chest. However, it can show up as a chronic cough, a hoarse voice, frequent throat clearing, or a constant feeling of a lump in the throat.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dr Sethi says, "Did you know acid reflux isn't always heartburn? Chronic cough, hoarseness, throat clearing and a constant lump in your throat may be signs of silent reflux."

He warns that if silent reflux is left untreated, it can damage the esophagus over time and may lead to Barrett's esophagus, a condition that increases the risk of esophageal cancer.

What is silent acid reflux?

Silent acid reflux, also called laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), happens when stomach acid flows back into the throat and voice box instead of staying in the stomach. Unlike regular acid reflux, it often doesn't cause heartburn, which is why many people do not realise they have it.

Symptoms of silent acid reflux

A hoarse or raspy voice, especially in the morning

A dry cough that does not go away

Constantly clearing your throat

Feeling like there is a lump stuck in your throat

Excess mucus or post-nasal drip

A sore or burning throat without an infection

Mild difficulty swallowing

A sour or bitter taste in the back of your throat

Because it usually does not cause heartburn, many people think they have allergies, a cold, or a throat infection.

Treatment of silent acid reflux

Most people start feeling better after making a few lifestyle changes.

Instead of eating large meals, try having smaller portions more often.

Avoid eating for at least three hours before going to sleep.

Raise the head of your bed by about 4 to 6 inches using a wedge pillow or bed risers while sleeping.

If you are overweight, even losing a small amount of weight can reduce pressure on your stomach and help improve symptoms.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol.

Avoid tight clothing, such as tight belts or waistbands.

Drink enough water.

Chew sugar-free gum after meals.

If you have a persistent cough, hoarseness, or frequent throat clearing that lasts for weeks, consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.