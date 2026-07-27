Cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone, is essential for health. However, chronically elevated levels, often due to prolonged stress, can lead to negative health effects, such as weight gain, weakened immune response, sleep disturbances, and a range of metabolic issues. Excessive cortisol is particularly known to trigger belly fat, known as cortisol belly.

Cortisol belly is a popular, non-medical term used to describe an accumulation of visceral fat around the abdomen, which people attribute to high levels of stress. When you're under stress, your body produces more cortisol, which can lead to increased appetite and cravings, particularly for high-calorie and sugary foods. This can result in weight gain, particularly around the abdomen.

Deep abdominal fat cells have more cortisol receptors than fat cells in other parts of the body, which can encourage the body to store fat in the midsection when hormone levels are persistently elevated.

Symptoms associated with high cortisol

1. Increased abdominal fat and a noticeable belly bulge

2. Difficulty losing weight, especially around the midsection

3. Increased cravings for sugar, carbs, or comfort foods.

4. Fatigue or low energy

5. Mood swings or increased irritability

6. Sleep disturbances

Primary causes and triggers

Chronic psychological stress from daily pressures, work, or major life changes that keeps the adrenal glands in a prolonged state of activation.

Poor sleep hygiene or insomnia, which disrupts the natural daily rhythm of cortisol production.

Metabolic imbalances, such as insulin resistance, where high cortisol spikes blood sugar and directs excess glucose to be stored as visceral fat.

Overtraining without recovery, or extreme dieting and skipping meals, which the body interprets as a physical crisis.

Consuming high amounts of sugar, unhealthy fats, and processed foods can contribute to weight gain and hormonal imbalances.

A sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight gain and increased cortisol levels.

Imbalances in hormones, such as those experienced during menopause, can also contribute to belly fat accumulation.

What should you do

Move more

Focus on maintaining consistent, moderate physical activity such as walking, yoga, or simple strength exercises. Steer clear of intense, exhausting cardio workouts, as they can unintentionally further elevate cortisol levels.

Prioritise sleep quality

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to help regulate hormones. Keep a consistent sleep schedule and limit screen time or heavy caffeine intake in the evenings.

Eat a blood-sugar-balancing diet

Concentrate on consuming whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fibre to help maintain stable insulin levels. Include foods known for reducing stress that are high in omega-3s or magnesium, like avocados, leafy vegetables, and fatty fish.

Manage stress

Incorporate stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises.

Consult a healthcare professional

If your abdominal weight gain is sudden, unexplained, or accompanied by muscle weakness, easy bruising, or high blood pressure, consult a doctor or endocrinologist for personalised guidance and support in managing stress and weight.

High levels of cortisol can be harmful to your health in many ways. Other than belly fat accumulation, uncontrolled cortisol can contribute to high blood pressure, high blood sugar, muscle weakness, skin changes, sleep issues, poor immunity and mood changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.