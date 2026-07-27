Hepatitis does not always announce itself with obvious symptoms. In fact, some people may live with viral hepatitis for years without knowing they are infected, while the disease continues to affect the liver silently. This makes understanding who is at higher risk and knowing when to get tested is especially important. While hepatitis A and E are commonly linked to contaminated food and water, hepatitis B, C, and D are mainly spread through infected blood or body fluids. The risk therefore depends largely on the type of hepatitis virus and a person's exposure history. Hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver. Viral hepatitis is caused by different viruses, including hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.

What Is Hepatitis?

According to Dr Waseem Ramzan Dar, Associate Consultant, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, the route through which each virus spreads determines who is most vulnerable. "The risk factors for viral hepatitis differ according to the mode of transmission of each virus. Hepatitis A and E are primarily transmitted through contaminated food or water and occur more commonly in areas with poor sanitation or during outbreaks. Hepatitis B, C and D are bloodborne infections transmitted through exposure to infected blood or body fluids," Dr Ramzan.

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Hepatitis A And E?

Hepatitis A and E are primarily transmitted through the faecal-oral route, usually when a person consumes contaminated food or water. People living in areas with poor sanitation or inadequate access to clean drinking water may therefore have a higher risk. Travellers visiting regions where sanitation standards are poor may also be more vulnerable, particularly if they consume unsafe food or water. Outbreaks can occur when contaminated water supplies or food affect large numbers of people.

Who Is More Vulnerable To Hepatitis B, C And D?

Hepatitis B and C are mainly spread through infected blood or other body fluids. Hepatitis D is different because it occurs only in people who already have hepatitis B. Certain groups should therefore be particularly alert about testing. These include:

Healthcare workers who may be exposed to infected blood

People who inject drugs or share needles

Individuals who received unscreened blood transfusions or blood products in the past

People undergoing long-term haemodialysis

Individuals living with HIV

People with multiple sexual partners or a history of unprotected sexual exposure

Household or sexual contacts of people with hepatitis B

Babies born to mothers infected with hepatitis B

People who have undergone unsafe injections

Individuals who have had tattoos or body piercings using inadequately sterilised equipment. Having one of these risk factors does not necessarily mean a person has hepatitis. However, it makes appropriate screening particularly important.

What Symptoms Should You Watch For?

Hepatitis can sometimes cause no symptoms, especially during the early stages or in chronic infection. When symptoms do occur, they may include:

Jaundice

Yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes is one of the better-known signs of liver dysfunction and should prompt medical evaluation.

Dark Urine

Urine becoming unusually dark, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms, can be a warning sign of hepatitis.

Pale Stools

Light-coloured or unusually pale stools may occur when normal bile flow is affected.

Persistent Fatigue

Unexplained or persistent tiredness can occur with viral hepatitis and should not always be dismissed as stress or lack of sleep.

Loss Of Appetite And Nausea

Reduced appetite, nausea and general digestive discomfort can accompany liver inflammation.

Abnormal Liver Enzymes

Some people discover they have hepatitis only after routine blood tests show unexplained elevations in liver enzymes.

Don't Wait For Symptoms To Get Tested

One of the biggest challenges with hepatitis B and C is that people can remain symptom-free for years. "Testing should be strongly considered in anyone with jaundice, dark urine, pale stools, persistent fatigue, anorexia, nausea, or unexplained elevation of liver enzymes. However, screening should not depend on symptoms alone," says Dr Dar. This is particularly important for people who have a significant exposure history. Feeling healthy does not necessarily mean that a person is free from chronic hepatitis.

Why Early Testing Matters

Chronic hepatitis B and C can gradually damage the liver without causing obvious symptoms. If left undiagnosed and untreated, chronic infection can contribute to serious liver complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer. Early detection allows doctors to assess the infection, monitor liver health and determine whether treatment is needed. "Since chronic hepatitis B and C frequently remain asymptomatic for years, individuals with any significant risk factor or exposure history should be tested even if they feel completely healthy," Dr Dar explains.

Can Hepatitis Be Prevented?

Prevention depends on the type of hepatitis. Vaccination provides effective protection against hepatitis A and B. Safe food and water practices are particularly important for preventing hepatitis A and E.

For hepatitis B and C, avoiding exposure to infected blood and body fluids is essential. This includes using sterile needles and medical equipment, ensuring safe tattooing and piercing practices, and taking appropriate precautions in sexual relationships. People who work in healthcare or other settings where blood exposure is possible should follow recommended safety protocols.

Can Hepatitis Be Treated?

Early diagnosis can significantly improve outcomes. Hepatitis B can be controlled with antiviral treatment in appropriate patients, while modern antiviral medicines can cure more than 95% of hepatitis C infections. "Early diagnosis is central to hepatitis elimination. Effective antiviral therapy can suppress hepatitis B and cure more than 95% of hepatitis C infections, while vaccination provides excellent protection against hepatitis A and B," says Dr Dar.

Hepatitis is not always accompanied by obvious warning signs, and waiting for jaundice or severe symptoms before getting tested can allow an infection to remain undiagnosed for years. If you have a history of unsafe injections, blood transfusion, needle exposure, unprotected sexual exposure, long-term dialysis, or close contact with someone who has hepatitis B, speak with a healthcare professional about appropriate screening. As Dr Dar concludes, identifying hepatitis before advanced liver disease develops can improve individual outcomes while also helping prevent transmission within the community. Early testing, vaccination where available, safe practices and timely treatment remain key to protecting liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.