The monsoon season has bought much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat across India. While the rains cool the weather, they also create conditions that allow for infections to spread more easily. Waterlogging, overflowing drains, and contamination of drinking water become common in several areas during this time. As a result, people are more likely to develop waterborne diseases that can affect their overall health. Among these seasonal illnesses, Hepatitis A is one infection that needs attention.

Hepatitis A usually spreads mainly through contaminated food and water. This makes the monsoon a period of increased risk. Poor sanitation, unhygienic food handling, and consuming unsafe drinking water can increase the risks of infection. Although Hepatitis A usually resolves on its own, it can cause significant discomfort and may lead to complications in some people. Knowing its symptoms and following simple preventive measures can help protect you and your family during the monsoon months.

What Is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that affects the liver. It is caused by the Hepatitis A virus (HAV) and spreads mainly through the faecal-oral route. This means a person can become infected after eating food or drinking water contaminated with the virus. In some cases, close contact with an infected person can also spread the infection.

Unlike Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C, Hepatitis A does not usually cause long-term liver disease. Most people recover completely within a few weeks or months, but the illness can temporarily affect daily life due to weakness and other symptoms.

Common Symptoms Of Hepatitis A

Symptoms may appear two to six weeks after exposure to the virus. Some people, especially young children, may not show any signs of illness. However, common symptoms include:

Fever

Fatigue and weakness

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Pain or discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen

Dark-coloured urine

Pale or clay-coloured stools

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Itching in some cases

Why Does The Risk Increase During Monsoon?

Heavy rainfall can contaminate drinking water sources by mixing sewage with water supplies. Flooding and poor drainage further increase the risk of contamination. Street food and food prepared in unhygienic conditions may also become unsafe if clean water and ingredients are not used. Since the virus spreads through contaminated food and water, these conditions make monsoon a high-risk season for Hepatitis A outbreaks.

Preventive Measures To Stay Safe

Preventing Hepatitis A mainly involves maintaining good hygiene and ensuring food and water safety. Here are some simple precautions:

Drink only boiled, filtered, or bottled water from trusted sources

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet

Eat freshly cooked food and avoid food that has been left uncovered

Wash fruits and vegetables properly before eating them

Avoid consuming raw or undercooked seafood

Be cautious while eating street food, especially during heavy rains

Maintain proper sanitation and keep your surroundings clean

Get vaccinated against Hepatitis A if recommended by your doctor

When Should You Get Medical Help?

Mild cases usually improve with rest, adequate fluids, and proper nutrition. However, you should seek medical attention if symptoms become severe, vomiting prevents proper hydration, jaundice worsens, or there are signs of dehydration. Older adults, people with existing liver disease, and those with weakened immunity may need closer medical supervision.

The monsoon season increases the risk of waterborne infections like Hepatitis A because food and drinking water contamination becomes more common. Recognising the early symptoms and taking preventive measures can prevent the illness from becoming severe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.