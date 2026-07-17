Eating healthy does not always mean following a strict diet or giving up your favourite foods. Small and simple changes in your daily routine can also help you eat better without making life difficult. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says a healthy diet should fit into your daily routine.

Instead of following rules that are hard to maintain, the expert believes people should choose habits they can continue for a long time. A balanced diet should feel natural and fit into your lifestyle rather than becoming a burden.

If you are looking for easy ways to eat better without making big changes to your lifestyle, Batra has shared five simple tips that can help you improve your nutrition naturally and practically.

Sharing some practical tips on Instagram, Lovneet Batra advises people to first understand their natural eating pattern by noticing when they feel most hungry and planning their “meals around your appetite and not against it.”

She also says breakfast is important because the first meal of the day can affect your “energy, gut health, hormone balance or stronger workouts.” According to the expert, regular exercise alone is not enough if your diet is unhealthy, as both food and physical activity should go hand in hand to keep you healthy.

Lovneet Batra further believes there is no need to completely stop eating your favourite foods. She suggests enjoying them in moderation and balancing the rest of your meals throughout the day. She also says that following simple healthy habits every day is more effective than trying to eat perfectly for a short time. Small changes that you can continue for a long time often give the best results.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), good nutrition is important for overall health and healthy growth. Eating a balanced diet strengthens the immune system and lowers the risk of diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. People who get enough nutrients stay healthy, have better energy levels and live longer. It can also improve productivity and help people build a better quality of life over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.