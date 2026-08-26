Noida, Aug 26 (IANS) In view of the rising number of swine flu cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Health Department has stepped up vigilance and issued an advisory for the public. Nearly 120 cases of swine flu have been reported in the district so far, prompting authorities to strengthen preparedness and monitoring.

The department has urged residents to avoid crowded places, maintain proper hygiene, and cover their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing. People have also been advised against taking medication without consulting a doctor.

According to Health Department officials, hospitals and health centres have been put on alert due to changing weather conditions and the increasing incidence of viral infections. Necessary arrangements are being made for the identification, testing and treatment of suspected swine flu patients.

The availability of essential medicines has also been ensured at health centres across the district to prevent any difficulty for patients seeking treatment. In addition, the Health Department has prepared a 20-bed ICU equipped with ventilators for critically ill patients.

Officials said that immediate treatment would be provided to critical patients if required. The availability of medical facilities, medicines and other necessary resources in hospitals is being continuously monitored.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi appealed to the public not to panic and to seek medical advice if they experience symptoms associated with swine flu.

He said symptoms such as cough, sore throat, fever, body aches, weakness and difficulty in breathing should not be ignored. Elderly people, young children and those with pre-existing medical conditions have been advised to take additional precautions to reduce the risk of infection.

The Health Department's advisory urges people to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief, tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing. Residents have also been advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and avoid close contact with infected individuals.

Officials have further recommended avoiding unnecessary visits to crowded places, particularly for people experiencing symptoms of viral infection.

The department has clarified that self-medication is not advisable if symptoms of swine flu appear. Many people begin taking medicines purchased from medical stores when they develop a fever or cold. However, health officials have urged residents not to start treatment without proper medical consultation.

People have been advised to take medicines only after consulting a qualified doctor and to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. The Health Department has also urged residents to seek timely medical attention if they develop symptoms of infection.

According to officials, early identification and timely treatment can help prevent the illness from developing into a serious condition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)