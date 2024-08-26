Cholesterol Report Reveals More Than Just A Number, Says Nutritionist

Nutritionist advises against panicking over cholesterol reports that only present the total cholesterol

High cholesterol has increasingly become a health concern for many. This condition, characterised by elevated levels of cholesterol in the blood, is associated with various health risks, including heart disease. Cholesterol is a type of fat that circulates in the bloodstream and is important for several bodily functions, such as building and maintaining cell membranes, producing hormones, and helping in fat digestion. However, simply having cholesterol levels under control does not necessarily mean one is safe from health issues, according to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. In her latest Instagram video, Ms Diwekar underlined the importance of understanding the nuances of cholesterol levels, rather than just focusing on the overall cholesterol number. She pointed out three key figures in a cholesterol report that are essential for assessing heart disease risk.

High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL): HDL, often referred to as "good" cholesterol, plays a critical role in heart health. According to Diwekar, HDL levels rise in response to regular exercise. Ideally, HDL levels should be above 50. For those who exercise regularly, achieving an HDL level of 50 or higher is common, whereas those who do not exercise tend to have HDL levels below 40. Ms Diwekar suggests that if a person's total cholesterol is under 200, but their HDL is below 40, it could indicate a lack of physical activity and an increased risk of heart disease, despite having a seemingly controlled cholesterol level. The Athlete's Paradox: Ms Diwekar also discussed a phenomenon known as the "athlete's paradox." This occurs when people who exercise regularly have high total cholesterol levels, often above 200. However, the key distinction lies in their HDL and triglyceride levels. Those with the athlete's paradox typically have HDL levels above 50 and triglyceride levels below 150, indicating a lower risk of heart disease despite elevated cholesterol. High Cholesterol, Low HDL, High Triglycerides: A cause for concern arises when total cholesterol exceeds 200, HDL falls below 40, and triglyceride levels are above 150. This combination signals a heightened risk for heart disease.

Ms. Diwekar advises against panicking over cholesterol reports that only present the total cholesterol number and says that it is essential to look at these other markers to properly assess heart health. “Before jumping the gun and deciding that something is fine or not fine with you, you must check on the habits with which you live daily. How a person lives matters a lot more than the numbers on their reports,” she says.

Don't check numbers unless you have been specifically asked to. Don't forget that clinical correlations (not just with habits) but with other factors like HbA1c, TSH, Liver enzymes, BP, etc is critical before arriving at decisions. If someone is just reading your report and telling you what to do without clinically examining you, you are likely to be misguided.

