Watch: UK Theatre Stops Indian Movie Screening Midway As Fans Make Mess

A user has shared a video footage on social media, showing staff members at a UK theatre stopping a movie screening to school the audience members after they allegedly threw confetti and made a mess around them. The incident transpired as the Telugu movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, was playing on the big screen.

"A group of people threw confetti during a screening of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the UK, disrupting the show," the user named @MeruBhaiya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The staff rightly stopped the film and called them out. This kind of hooliganism is unacceptable and deserves strong condemnation," they added.

'Pathetic behaviour'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly three million views and hundreds of comments, with the majority agreeing with the cinema staff's decision to reprimand the audience members. Others said the audience should have offered to clean up the theatre, having made the mess.

"Sad but Indian really need some decorum classes for living in the UK.. just pathetic behaviour all over," said one user while another added: "Why weren't they thrown out?!"

A third commented: "At least they could have said sorry and should have offered to clean up. That would have been more graceful than trying to argue it out.'

After a user said throwing confetti and other items during a popular movie was a cultural thing for Indians from the southern region, the OP instantly disagreed.

"I don't care whether they're from the South or the North, this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable in the UK. What might be considered normal in Indian cinemas is seen here as littering and being disrespectful," the OP wrote.

(Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.)