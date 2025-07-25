"If Blueprint Doesn't Work...": Bryan Johnson Reveals Backup Plan If His Company Fails

US biotech entrepreneur, Bryan Johnson, has joked about what he would be doing in case he has to sell his anti-ageing startup, Blueprint. Mr Johnson, responsible for the 'Don't Die' ideology, stated earlier this week in an interview that he was planning to sell his company as it was "pain-in-the-a**" running it.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Johnson posted a photo of himself, dressed in a pizza delivery man's attire and captioned the post as saying: "If blueprint doesn't work out."

See the post here:

The post instantly went viral, attracting attention from social media users who applauded Mr Johnson's self-deprecating humour whilst adding that a lot would have to go wrong for him to don the delivery executive's clothes.

"Haha Bryan you have an impeccable sense of humour," said one user while another joked: "Dangerous width for a moustache."

A third added: "If Mario delivered Pizza lmaoooo im sure you will be just fine."

Is Bryan Johnson selling his company?

In an interview with Wired, Mr Johnson said that juggling business ventures and philosophical pursuits had become too difficult.

"Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it," he said when quizzed where his commercial and philosophical interests start and stop.

"I've been talking to people about this. I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-ass company," he said, adding: "The problem is now people see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side. I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it."

Regarding reports about his company being in financial duress, Mr Johnson said: "We are break-even, and I've said that publicly many times. We've had profitable months, we've had loss months."

Mr Johnson gained international fame for his full-time commitment to stopping his body's ageing process. He allegedly spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.