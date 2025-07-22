Bryan Johnson Planning To Sell His Anti-Ageing Company: "It's Pain-In-The-A**"

Bryan Johnson, the US biotech entrepreneur looking to defy death, has revealed that he was planning to sell his anti-ageing startup, Blueprint. Mr Johnson, responsible for the 'Don't Die' ideology, called his wellness company a "pain-in-the-a**", adding that juggling business ventures and philosophical pursuits had become too difficult.

"Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it," Mr Johsnon told Wired in an interview when quizzed where his commercial and philosophical interests start and stop.

"I've been talking to people about this. I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-ass company," he said, adding: "The problem is now people see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side. I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it."

Mr Johnson gained international fame for his full-time commitment to stop his body's ageing process. He allegedly spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

Also Read | Who Are The Boston Brahmins? Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot's 'Elite Connection' Explained

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson's startup sells wellness products, claiming to help customers slow down their ageing process. However, a recent New York Times report highlighted the integrity of the products and the financial health of the startup. Asked if the report was the reason behind shutting shop, Mr Johnson.

"It has nothing to do with The New York Times. I am not hiding from the New York Times article. I'm happy to take, head-on, every single allegation they made. I will say [their reporting on] the business, that was f--ing made up," said Mr Johnson.

As per the report, Blueprint has been struggling financially, missing its break-even point by at least $1 million a month, despite reporting a revenue increase.

"Mr Johnson, who had put in $25 million as Blueprint's sole investor, warned executives that the company was running out of money," the report claimed.

However, Mr Johnson has denied that the company is in trouble, despite suggesting that he may shut down the shutters.

"We are break-even, and I've said that publicly many times. We've had profitable months, we've had loss months," he said.