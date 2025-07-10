Anti-Ageing Guru Bryan Johnson Warns Against Smoking Weed: "It Doesn't Vibe With Longevity"

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur known for spending millions to defy death, recently shared an Instagram reel discussing the potential health risks of marijuana use. According to a new study he cited, smoking or consuming cannabis can significantly reduce blood flow, similar to tobacco, with a 40% drop in blood flow for smokers and a 50% drop for those consuming it in edible form. The study measured flow-mediated dilation (FMD), which assesses the ability of blood vessels to dilate in response to increased blood flow.

Mr Johnson clarified that he's not opposed to weed but believes it can harm heart health and shorten lifespan. "This is not an anti-weed rant. This is a pro-blood flow PSA. Just like tobacco, cannabis may come at the cost of a healthy heart. So, whether it's in a pipe or a brownie, weed does not vibe with your longevity," he said in the viral video.

Watch the video here:

His post sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing about the potential risks and others prioritising enjoying life over longevity concerns. One user wrote, "Just go a month or two without it. You'll realise how badly you should've quit a long time back. I sleep better now, breathe better, interact socially better, and so much more."

Another was not convinced and wrote, "Hey Bryan, what's it called when a bunch of health influencers online try to make correlational factors seem like the truth- that's manipulation. There's no causation in these studies- simply manipulating the public. Disappointing."

A third said, "Do things that vibe with your longevity and heart health."

Notably, Mr Johnson has gained attention for his lavish spending on experimental "de-ageing" treatments, aiming to reverse his biological clock. The 47-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.