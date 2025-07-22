Bengaluru Man's UPI Standoff With Auto Driver Sparks Outrage, Viral Post Backfires

A Bengaluru man is being trolled on social media for a post where he claimed not to pay an autorickshaw driver after the latter refused to accept payment through UPI. As the post went viral, social media users slammed the man for denying the driver money for the service he provided.

"Auto guy denied UPI today morning. I said, I am not going to pay cash. He threatened a bit. He had already marked paid on the app for the ride. I said either UPI or I will not pay. I started recording his convo," the man wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As the situation escalated, the driver brought someone else but the man refused to make the payment and walked away.

"He called someone and asked what to do. The man on the phone wanted to talk to me. I said, I will not talk to any random person. I said: Either show QR code or number or I am walking away He said, if you have guts walk away. I walked away."

See the post here:

Auto guy denied UPI today morning.



I said, I am not going to pay cash.



He threatened a bit.



He had already marked paid on the app for the ride. I said either UPI or I will not pay.



I started recording his convo. — Ajay Prabhu (@ajayprabhun) July 21, 2025

Also Read | Who Are The Boston Brahmins? Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot's 'Elite Connection' Explained

The post led to instant backlash from the users, who called him out for his actions and the boastful nature of his post.

"You are legally required to pay for the service availed. The auto man is not legally required to have UPI. You are NOT a hero here," said one user while another added: "Poor auto driver. Asked for legal tender, and had his day ruined by recording warrior. He even tried to get someone to mediate and got killed by righteous bro."

A third commented: "Didn't pay an auto driver and just walked off because he said pay cash?! What a lowlife."

In a subsequent comment, the man admitted that 'cash' was the only mode of payment in the app, which further riled the users.

Bengaluru's UPI troubles

In recent weeks, Bengaluru vendors have started refusing UPI payments due to fears of tax demands after the Commercial Taxes Department identified unregistered traders. Signs reading 'No UPI, Only Cash' are appearing across roadside stalls, food carts, and local stores, with autorickshaw drivers seemingly following suit as well.

The panic spread after Karnataka's Commercial Taxes Department used UPI transaction data to identify 14,000 unregistered traders who had allegedly received digital payments beyond the threshold that mandates Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration.