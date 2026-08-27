Push-ups are one of the simplest exercises you can do without any equipment. They work several muscles at the same time, especially the chest, shoulders, arms and core. They can help build upper-body strength, improve muscle endurance and support better body control. But doing push-ups regularly does not automatically mean you are doing them correctly. Small mistakes in your form can reduce the benefits of the exercise and, over time, may put unnecessary stress on your shoulders, wrists, elbows or lower back.

Whether you are a beginner or have been doing push-ups for years, paying attention to your technique is important. A good push-up is not about completing as many repetitions as possible. It is about moving your body with control and maintaining the right position throughout every repetition. While making certain push-up mistakes are common, the good news is that most push-up mistakes are easy to identify and correct. Here are some mistakes that you should avoid making.

Push-Up Mistakes To Avoid

1. Letting Your Hips Sag

One of the most common push-up mistakes is allowing the hips to drop towards the floor. This usually happens when your core becomes tired or when you do not engage it properly. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Tighten your abdominal and glute muscles before lowering yourself. If maintaining this position becomes difficult, switch to an easier variation, such as knee push-ups.

2. Raising Your Hips Too High

The opposite mistake is lifting your hips too far upwards. This can happen when you are trying to make the exercise easier or when your core is not stable. Your push-up should look like a moving plank. Keep your hips level with the rest of your body instead of forming an inverted V shape. A stable position allows your chest, shoulders and triceps to do the work properly.

3. Flaring Your Elbows Out

Some people push their elbows far away from their body while lowering down. Although this may feel natural, it can add extra stress on the shoulders and make the movement less efficient. Try keeping your elbows at roughly a 30- to 45-degree angle from your torso. They should move backwards rather than directly out to the sides. This position allows for better control and more efficient use of the upper-body muscles.

4. Placing Your Hands Too Far Forward

Your hand position can make a significant difference to your push-up form. If your hands are placed too far ahead of your shoulders, your body may become difficult to control and your shoulders can take unnecessary stress. Place your hands around shoulder-width apart, with your palms underneath or slightly wider than your shoulders. Your wrists should remain stable as you lower and raise your body.

5. Moving Only Your Head

Another mistake is reaching the head towards the floor while the rest of the body barely moves. Your chin may touch the ground, but your chest remains much higher. Instead, think about lowering your chest towards the floor while keeping your neck in a neutral position. Look slightly ahead of you rather than directly at your feet.

6. Doing Half Repetitions

Stopping the movement halfway may allow you to complete more repetitions, but it reduces the range of motion and can limit the exercise's effectiveness. Lower your body until your chest is close to the floor, as long as you can maintain good form and do not experience pain. Then push through your hands to return to the starting position.

7. Rushing Through Repetitions

Fast push-ups can turn into a series of uncontrolled movements. Using momentum may make the exercise feel easier, but your muscles spend less time under tension. Instead, lower your body slowly and push back up with control.

How To Improve Your Push-Up Form

If standard push-ups are difficult, there is no need to force them. Start with wall push-ups, incline push-ups or knee push-ups and gradually progress to the standard version. Practise fewer repetitions with good technique rather than chasing a high number with poor form.

Before starting, warm up your wrists, shoulders and arms with gentle movements. During the exercise, keep your core engaged, maintain a straight body line and use controlled movements. If you experience sharp or persistent pain, stop the exercise rather than trying to push through it.

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