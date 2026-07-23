Physical strength plays an important role in the healthy growth and development of teenagers. During adolescence, the body goes through rapid physical changes, making it the ideal time to build strong muscles, bones, and joints. Good physical strength supports everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs, carrying school bags, and taking part in sports or outdoor games. It also improves balance, coordination, and posture, helping reduce the risk of injuries during physical activities.

Yoga is a simple yet effective way for teenagers to improve their physical strength while also increasing flexibility and body awareness. Regular practice can help improve endurance, stability, and overall fitness without putting excessive stress on growing bones and joints. It also encourages proper breathing, concentration, and relaxation, making it beneficial for both physical and mental well-being. Here are some yoga asanas that can help teenagers build physical strength.

Yoga Asanas For Teenagers To Build Physical Strength

1. Plank Pose (Phalakasana)

Plank Pose is one of the best yoga asanas for teenagers who want to build overall body strength. It works the core muscles, but it also strengthens the shoulders, arms, chest, back, and legs. Holding the body in a straight line teaches proper posture and improves stability. A strong core is important because it supports almost every movement, whether it is playing sports, running, dancing, or simply carrying a heavy school bag. Teenagers can start by holding the pose for 20 to 30 seconds and gradually increase the duration as they become stronger.

2. Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Chair Pose is an excellent lower-body strengthening exercise that targets the thighs, calves, hips, and glutes. Although it may look simple, holding this pose challenges several muscle groups. It also strengthens the back and engages the abdominal muscles to maintain balance. For teenagers, stronger leg muscles improve endurance and support activities such as running, jumping, cycling, and playing sports.

3. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Warrior II is a standing pose that helps build strength in the legs, hips, shoulders, and core. It also improves stamina because the muscles work continuously while performing the pose. Teenagers often spend long hours sitting in classrooms or using electronic devices, which can lead to weak muscles and poor posture. Warrior II encourages an upright posture while improving flexibility in the hips and strengthening the lower body. Holding each side for 20 to 30 seconds can be beneficial.

4. Boat Pose (Navasana)

Boat Pose is especially useful for strengthening the abdominal muscles and hip flexors. It also engages the lower back, thighs, and shoulders, making it a complete core-strengthening exercise. A strong core helps improve balance, posture, and athletic performance while reducing the risk of back pain. Teenagers may initially find this pose challenging, but they can bend their knees slightly until they gain enough strength to extend their legs fully.

5. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Downward-Facing Dog strengthens multiple muscle groups at the same time, including the shoulders, arms, back, core, and legs. It also stretches the hamstrings, calves, and spine, making it an ideal combination of strength and flexibility. Teenagers who regularly practise this pose can improve their upper-body strength without lifting weights. The pose also encourages better posture by lengthening the spine and opening the shoulders.

6. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge Pose is an effective yoga asana for strengthening the glutes, lower back, hamstrings, and core muscles. It also helps open the chest and stretch the front of the body, which can be beneficial for teenagers who spend long hours studying or looking at screens. A stronger lower back and hips improve overall body stability and reduce strain during daily activities.

7. Side Plank (Vasisthasana)

Side Plank is an excellent yoga pose for strengthening the oblique muscles, shoulders, arms, wrists, and legs. It also improves balance and coordination because it requires the body to remain stable on one side. Teenagers who practise Side Plank regularly can develop better core strength, which supports healthy posture and reduces the risk of injuries during sports and physical activities.

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