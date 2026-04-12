8 Easy Yoga Asanas That Children Can Do For Better Health

Yoga is a form of physical activity that can be performed by people of any age, be it children, teenagers, adults or even older adults. It is a wonderful gift for children and paves the way for their better health and wellness. Children tend to juggle between school, screen and several other activities. Amid all of these, simple yoga asanas can help in building strong bodies, sharp minds and calm emotions. Some gentle yoga poses can stretch growing muscles, improve balance and help develop breathing techniques, all of which can help them in several ways.

Practicing yoga asanas everyday can also help to boost immunity, improve sleep, and foster confidence, among others. Here are some easy yoga asanas that children can do for better health.

Easy Yoga Asanas For Children

1. Tadasana

Tadasana, or Mountain Pose, starts every yoga session for kids by teaching them to stand strong like a tall mountain. Begin by standing with feet together, toes spread wide for a solid base, and arms relaxed by the sides. Roll shoulders back, lift the chest, and look straight. Inhale deeply while raising both arms overhead, palms facing each other or touching, and stretch upward as if reaching for the sky. Hold this for 20 to 30 seconds, breathing steadily through the nose. This pose builds a strong foundation by improving posture.

2. Vrikshasana

Vrikshasana, known as Tree Pose, mimics a sturdy tree rooted deeply. Stand tall on one leg, placing the sole of the other foot on the inner thigh or calf, never the knee to avoid strain. Bring hands to prayer position at the chest or stretch arms overhead like branches. Fix gaze on a point ahead, hold for 20 seconds, then switch sides. This asana sharpens balance and concentration, which are crucial for kids. It tones the legs and core, building strength for sports or climbing.

3. Balasana

Balasana, or Child's Pose, calms the nervous system, helping hyperactive kids unwind. Kneel down, sit back on the heels, then fold forward with arms extended in front or resting by the sides, forehead gently touching the floor. Let the belly relax between the thighs and breathe deeply for 30 to 60 seconds. This gentle stretch eases tension in the back, hips, and shoulders from running around all day.

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Adho Mukha Svanasana, or the Downward Dog, looks like a playful puppy stretching. Start on hands and knees, then lift hips high to form an inverted V, pressing heels toward the floor while keeping arms and legs straight. Spread fingers wide for grip and look toward the navel. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds. This stretch builds strength in the arms, shoulders, and back, perfect for kids building coordination.

5. Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana, or Cobra Pose, opens the chest and strengthens the spine, countering poor posture from backpacks or desks. Lie face down, place palms under shoulders, and inhale to lift the chest gently, keeping legs straight and elbows soft. Squeeze shoulder blades together and smile upward. Hold 15 to 20 seconds, then lower slowly. It enhances lung capacity for deeper breaths during games and stimulates digestion.

6. Baddha Konasana

Baddha Konasana, the Butterfly Pose, opens tight hips from sitting, improving flexibility for jumping and dancing. Sit with soles of feet together, knees falling open wide. Hold feet with hands and gently bounce knees up and down, then press them down steadily for 30 seconds. It soothes the lower belly, helping in digestion and reducing discomfort after meals.

7. Savasana

Savasana, or Corpse Pose, is a magical relaxation. Lie flat on the back, legs apart, arms by sides with palms up, eyes closed. Scan the body, then breathe slowly for 5 to 10 minutes. It deeply rests the mind, cutting hyperactivity and improving sleep.

8. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana, or the Cat-Cow Pose, warms the spine, improving posture and coordination. Get on all fours, inhale to arch the back low (Cow, look up), exhale to round it high (Cat, tuck chin). Move smoothly between these poses 5 to 10 times. It massages organs, boosting digestion and balanced mood daily.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.