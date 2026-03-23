Ayush Ministry's New In-Flight Yoga: The 5-Minute Seated Routine To Prevent Fatigue And Stiffness At 35,000 Feet

The Ayush ministry has announced a new initiative aimed at reducing the level of fatigue and body stiffness that people experience during air travel. To mitigate the long-term health effects and promote wellness during long flights, a new protocol utilizing specific yoga asanas has been established in collaboration with the Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga. The Ayush ministry plays an active role in promoting yoga as a wellness practice, so the initiative was announced during the Yoga Mahotsav 2026 by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Hon'ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, and hopes to bring the health benefits of doing yoga into confined air spaces for air travellers' wellness.

The Hon'ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, informed that "Yoga is a powerful tool for preventive health and well-being. This in-flight yoga protocol reflects our commitment to making yoga accessible in every setting-even at 35,000 feet-so that individuals can stay active, relaxed, and balanced during travel."

The 5-Minute In-Flight Yoga Routine

The 5-minute seated yoga sequence aims to help with the side effects on health due to prolonged sitting in an air cabin. According to the research published in Frontiers in Physiology, it highlights that jet lag, or the body's inability to adapt to different time zones, and sitting for prolonged hours in a confined space, have a significant impact on brain function, spine, posture, motor function, and even complete body stiffness. This is why having an in-flight wellness routine can minimise the long-term health impacts of air travel. For both air travel crew and air travellers, people need to stay active and relaxed during air travel.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted the scientific and preventive aspect by saying that "Integrating yoga into daily routines even in constrained environments like flights can significantly improve circulation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being. Such practical interventions make preventive healthcare simple and accessible." "Integrating yoga into daily routines even in constrained environments like flights can significantly improve circulation, reduce stress, and support overall well-being. Such practical interventions make preventive healthcare simple and accessible."

The 5-minute yoga routine encompasses an easy and accessible routine that any individual can perform safely using no special equipment. It can be performed while being seated, as it uses physical movement with breathwork and mental relaxation techniques. The routine is as follows:

The practice of centring that needs to be done for 15 seconds begins with a moment of silent awareness or intention to ground yourself.

Secondly, you need to practise gentle joint movements for 45 seconds, where you need to do shoulder rotations, ankle stretches, and simple movements to improve circulation and reduce stiffness.

For the seated yoga postures that can help to relieve muscle tension and spasms, doing modified asanas such as tadasana (Palm Tree Pose), seated cat-cow, spinal twists, and gentle leg movements can help. These asanas can help to release tension and improve posture, which can become negatively impacted if you sit for a long duration.

Then, you need to move on to pranayama or breathing practices that involve using deep breathing to relax and calm your nervous system. Through the practice of anulom vilom, bhramari, and sheetali, you can send a calming signal to your brain as the brain and body become in sync and receive proper oxygen, where cabin air pressure fluctuates.

The next practice that can benefit you is performing meditation for a mere 30 seconds. This is a brief pause to reset the mind and promote relaxation.

Through making positive behavioural changes, Ms Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, emphasised, "This initiative demonstrates how yoga can be seamlessly integrated into everyday situations. By promoting such simple practices, we aim to build a culture of wellness that travels with individuals wherever they go."

Also Read: 7 Yoga Asanas That Can Provide Instant Gas Relief

Health Benefits Of The 5-Minute Yoga Routine

Several studies and reviews suggest that yoga has multiple health benefits for cabin crew and air passengers, and its adaptability makes it an easy wellness practice. According to Aviation, Space, and Environmental Medicine, Health and Medicine, and many more journals, practising yoga during air travel, or even in the airport, can help with the following health benefits:

Prevention of muscle stiffness and muscle fatigue that leads to discomfort and uneasiness during air travel.

Improved blood circulation, as prolonged sitting hours can lead to the blood vessels becoming unable to perform their desired function.

Stress reduction and mental relaxation are common complaints, as the discomfort caused during, before, and after air travel tends to cause psychological stress on air travellers and cabin crew due to the confined space of operations.

Also Read: 7 Yoga Asanas To Do After Meals To Improve Digestion

Implementation Of The 5-Minute Yoga Routine

There are numerous airlines that can easily adopt this practice by including it as a part of their on-air announcement through a guided practice. Here are the ways that can be implemented for ease:

The best part about this simple wellness practice is that people of all ages can easily do it to relieve their stress and ease their discomfort.

This can also introduce people to community wellness practices, as complete strangers sitting next to each other can become part of a collective yogic practice.

Globally, there are several airports that have already adopted yoga as a wellness practice, but the need to do it in the air cabin can further introduce better air travel experiences for travellers and cabin crew alike.

Yoga could become a part of modern air travel, and doing it for personal well-being could make your air travel experience much more comfortable. Passengers need to adopt it, especially those who frequently travel, as their long-term health is at risk if they ignore basic health and wellness practices.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.