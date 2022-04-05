Ayush Ministry To Celebrate 'Yoga Mahotsav' At Red Fort On World Health Day

The Ayush Ministry is the nodal body for observation of the International Day of Yoga.

The Ayush Ministry will hold a grand programme at Red Fort to demonstrate a common yoga protocol on World Health Day on Thursday morning, according to an official statement.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to be the chief guest at the event. Several Union ministers, MPs, ambassadors, sportspersons and yoga gurus will attend the event, it noted.

Besides being World Health Day, Thursday is also the 75th day of the countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The ministry has chalked out a 100-day countdown programme for the 8th International Day of Yoga wherein 100 organisations are promoting yoga in 100 places.

Every year, the main event of IDY observation is a mass yoga demonstration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the statement, the ministry hopes to inspire a 'Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing' through yoga in the 75-day countdown to International Day of Yoga-2022. As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the ministry proposes to observe International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic sites across the country.

