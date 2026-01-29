Ayush Ministry Partners With Zepto For Online Sale Of Traditional Medicines

The Ayush Ministry on Wednesday signed an MoU between its export promotion council and Zepto Limited to facilitate online access to Ayush medicines and wellness products across the country.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to strengthen digital discovery while ensuring quality compliance and consumer trust in traditional healthcare products.

Zepto is an Indian quick-commerce platform offering delivery of groceries and essentials in a short amount of time.

Addressing the occasion through a video message, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said innovation-driven Indian startups are playing a critical role in improving last-mile access to trusted wellness products.

He emphasised that partnerships with credible digital platforms such as Zepto demonstrate how technology can be responsibly leveraged at scale to connect India's rich AYUSH heritage with modern, transparent and convenient distribution channels nationwide.

The minister further noted that the collaboration aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate India's traditional knowledge systems with modern digital infrastructure.

He highlighted that such initiatives empower consumers with informed choices while opening new market opportunities for AYUSH manufacturers, without compromising on quality, safety or regulatory standards.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and executed by Anurag Sharma, Chairman, Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL), and Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and CEO, Zepto.

Sharma said the partnership creates a structured pathway for AYUSH manufacturers, particularly MSMEs, to reach digital consumers.

He noted that AYUSHEXCIL will facilitate this by identifying eligible manufacturers that meet prescribed quality and regulatory standards, thereby enabling wider market access without compromising authenticity.

Speaking on the occasion, Kotecha said that ensuring product quality, regulatory compliance and public trust remains a key priority of the ministry.

He added that the collaboration is structured to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms, including the promotion of the AYUSH Quality Mark, while enabling responsible dissemination of accurate and science-backed information on AYUSH practices.

