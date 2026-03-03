World Hearing Day 2026: Doctor Shares How Prolonged Earphone Use Can Harm Your Hearing

People with earphones plugged in while working in offices, travelling, or even while at home have become quite common all around. Many people resort to the use of earphones in order to isolate themselves from the surrounding noise, and thus, enable their brain to concentrate. It has been found that wearing headphones can result in better concentration and performance in learning tasks, particularly in noisy or difficult situations. This is so because headphones block out external noise and users can adjust the volume to a level that is both comfortable and productive for them.

Nevertheless, while earphones are a great aid to focus, the medical and audiology research still indicates that they carry some risks if they are used at a high volume or for a long duration.

Negative Health Impacts of Prolonged Earphone Use

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL): Research keeps revealing that high-volume listening, particularly when the volume is above 85 dB for a long time, is very likely to cause hearing loss, which can include permanent damage to the nerves of the inner ear. The statement holds true even for daily earphone users, especially in the case of younger adults who listen for several hours every day. Tinnitus: Unceasing ringing, buzzing, or phantom sounds in the ears is a condition that can be traced back to the use of headphones for a long time at a high volume. The studies indicate that a large percentage of the users who are frequently exposed to such situations experience the symptoms of tinnitus. Auditory Fatigue and Listener Fatigue: Listening for a long time may result in ear and brain tiredness which is a condition when it becomes difficult to follow the sound, concentrate, or distinguish speech after an extensive period of audio stimulation. There may not be a medical disorder that can be diagnosed at this stage, but this effect is recognized as a consequence of prolonged exposure to sound. Reduced Situational Awareness: Studies reveal that when one blocks out the sounds from the surrounding environment, the brain becomes less sensitive to the arrival of new sounds from the environment. Some audiologists warn that the brain processing of sounds in everyday life may be impacted by extreme noise cancelling or continuous headphone use even if the hearing tests result normal. Cognitive Strain Over Time: Research conducted in early 2025 indicates that long earphone usage (more than 2 hours/day) could lead to higher distractibility as well as subtle difficulties with attention and memory tasks, probably because of continuous auditory overload.

Doctor-Recommended Safe Earphone Tips

Using earphones in a safe manner, the following tips are some of the most practical and scientific ones, which will help you protect your hearing and memory besides earphone usage:

Choose the Right Gear: It is better to wear over-the-ear or noise-cancelling headphones rather that earbuds that direct the sound straight to the ear canal. Although noise cancelling devices allow you to listen at a lower volume by decreasing the noise, it is still recommended to limit the total time of use. Avoid Listening in Noisy Environments at High Volume: It increases the risk of hearing damage when the volume is turned up to the maximum in order to be able to hear over the noise of traffic, and so on. The better alternatives are to take a short rest or to find a quiet place to continue with what you are doing. Schedule Periodic Hearing Check-Ups: Regular audiometry can detect very small changes even if you do not experience any discomfort. Consciousness and early diagnosis are what matter.

Earphones might be a great tool to help you focus and be more efficient, but, just like any other tool, they are most powerful when used in a proper way. The responsible use of them (intermittent use and moderate volume) is a protection of hearing, a preservation of auditory processing skills, and a guarantee that they will remain a help to, rather than a burden on, your health.

(By Dr. Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD & Lead Consultant ENT, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru)

