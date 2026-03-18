7 Yoga Asanas To Do After Meals To Improve Digestion

Digestive problems are something that's faced by a lot of people. From stomach cramps to bloating to heartburn and more, there can be several issues that may happen after your meals. While medications can be beneficial, certain home remedies can also help to improve your digestion. One of these is performing yoga asanas. When you perform yoga after meals, it can significantly enhance digestion by massaging the abdominal organs, releasing trapped gas and more. Wait about 10-15 minutes after eating before starting to allow initial settling. Also, keep your movements slow and mindful to avoid any discomfort. Here are some yoga asanas that you can do after meals to improve digestion.

Yoga Asanas To Do After Meals For Better Digestion

1. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Begin by kneeling on the floor with your big toes touching and heels spread apart. Lower your buttocks onto your heels and keep your spine erect and hands resting palms-down on your thighs. Close your eyes and breathe deeply through your nose for 5-10 minutes. This pose is suitable right after eating because it directs blood flow straight to the stomach and intestines, igniting the digestive fire known as agni. It strengthens the pelvic floor, reduces bloating, and prevents acid reflux. Over time, this can prevent constipation and promote efficient nutrient absorption.

2. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

Lie flat on your back, draw the soles of your feet together, and let your knees drop open toward the sides like a butterfly's wings. Place pillows or blocks under your knees for support. Relax your arms by your sides and hold for 1-3 minutes with slow and even breaths. This stretch opens the hips and lower abdomen, easing the pressure of fullness after a meal. It stimulates the pelvic organs, encourages peristalsis and fosters deep relaxation.

3. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Get into all fours in a tabletop position with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale deeply as you drop your belly, lift your chest and tailbone toward the ceiling (Cow Pose), then exhale to round your spine upward, tucking your chin to chest (Cat Pose). Move smoothly between these poses for 5-10 rounds. This sequence massages the entire digestive tract, from stomach to intestines, relieving post-meal tension, gas, and mild acidity. The spinal undulations boost circulation, oxygenate abdominal tissues, and harmonise breath with movement.

4. Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine Spinal Twist)

Lie on your back and draw your right knee toward your chest, then guide it across your body to the left side while keeping your shoulders grounded. Extend your right arm out to the side and look towards it, holding for 30-60 seconds before switching sides. The twisting action compresses and releases the abdominal organs like a gentle wringer, expelling trapped air and toxins accumulated from rich and spicy meals. It also improves liver and kidney function, promotes detoxification, and eases lower back discomfort.

5. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

Sit tall with your legs extended straight in front of you. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge forward from the hips, reaching for your feet, shins, or floor. Keep your neck relaxed and hold for 30-60 seconds, breathing steadily. A mild version post-meal can calm the nervous system, soothe the stomach lining, and reduce bloating by stretching the posterior chain.

6. Apanasana (Knees-to-Chest Pose)

Lie on your back and hug both knees, or one at a time, tightly into your chest, rocking gently from side to side like a gentle massage. Hold for 30-60 seconds per side, breathing deeply into your belly. This pose kneads the colon, releases wind, and counters constipation from late or large dinners. It's incredibly comforting after heavy meals as it draws fresh blood to the gut for quicker enzymatic action and overall lightness.

7. Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

Sit with legs crossed, stacking your right knee directly over the left shin, then thread your right arm up and over your shoulder while bringing the left arm behind your back to clasp your hands. Lift your chest and hold for 30-60 seconds per side. The abdominal compression massages the intestines, improves circulation for better nutrient absorption, and unwinds tension from prolonged sitting.

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