Yoga For Anxiety: Do These 8 Yoga Poses Every Day To Curb Stress, Depression And Anxiety Symptoms

The benefits of yoga for mental and physical health are known to one and all. Results of a recently-conducted study have found that yoga can improve symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder. This is a condition which is characterised by chronic nervousness and worry. Published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, the study found that yoga can be more effective in managing generalised anxiety disorder, as compared to standard education on stress management, reports IANS. Breathing exercises, meditation and relaxation exercises can be helpful in improving symptoms of the condition.

Yoga poses that can help in curbing anxiety

Following are a few yoga poses that you can do regularly to curb stress and anxiety:

1. Camel pose: Ustarasana or camel pose can help in releasing stress and improve blood circulation throughout the body. Improved blood circulation means better supply of oxygen, which can be healing for your mind and body.

2. Bridge pose: Just like camel pose, even the bridge pose or setu bandhasana can improve blood circulation in the body. It opens up the front of spine and heart, which further helps in calming the mind and reducing stress.

3. Butterfly pose: This is a simple and basic yoga posture which can stretch your inner thighs and groin. Perform the asana while keeping your spine erect and it can help in releasing tension and can have a calming effect on your body.

4. Seated forward bends: Also known as Paschimottanasana, the seated forward bends can open the back of legs and spine. Take deep breaths while performing the pose and it can help in reducing stress and anxiety.

5. Cat cow pose: Marjariasana is one which helps in releasing tension from the spine. This yoga pose can improve flexibility and can also calm you.

6. Child's pose: Also known as balasana, this yoga poses is known to be a relaxing pose. It can have a rejuvenating effect on the body. The yoga pose can also be done for getting relief from back and neck pain.

7. Bow pose: Dhanurasana or the bow pose gives a good stretch to your body. It opens up shoulders, chest and neck and helps in releasing tension from these areas.

8. Corpse pose: This pose is one of the most popular yoga poses for relieving stress, anxiety and reducing depression symptoms. Shavasana can be done as the last or closing pose to your yoga session. One can also meditate while performing the corpse pose. It relaxes and recharges your body.

Besides these yoga poses, you can also do breathing exercises like pranayama and meditation for 10-15 minutes (to start with) every day. Yoga can be a great way to improve your body's flexibility and can even help you lose weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.