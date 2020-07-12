Perform These Yoga Asanas To Boost Immunity During Monsoon

Yoga can help you control the risk of several diseases

Highlights Yoga can help boost immunity

Eat a healthy diet to support your immune system

Drink enough water to stay fit during monsoon

Monsoon brings a variety of infections and diseases. To counter this, it is necessary that you improve the functioning of your immune system. Many don't know that practicing yoga can help boost immunity. With yoga, there is no excuse of bad weather as it can be easily done at home. All you need to do is roll out your yoga mat and begin your practise of asanas, pranayama or meditation. Here are a few asanas that are designed to give you the added benefits of increased immunity. Therefore, to avoid gaining that extra weight, boost your immunity and keep yourself fit with the following yogic practices safely indoors.

Yoga poses to boost immunity

1. Shalabasana - Locust Pose

Formation of the posture

Lie flat on your stomach

Arms can be stretched out ahead

Keep your knees straight and feet together

Inhale and lift your legs and arms up together

Lift your head up raising your chest off the floor as much as possible

Hold the posture for 10 seconds

Also read: Ways to boost immunity

2. Ardha Chandrasana - Half-moon Pose

Formation of the Posture

Begin in Samasthithi

Step back with your left leg back, drop your knee and extend your toes out

Your legs must be wide enough to align your right knee with the right ankle

Push your pelvis downward

Raise your arms overhead

Bend your upper body back and form an arch (which resembles half a moon)

3. Bakasana

Formation of the posture

Begin on all fours with your palms and knees on the ground

Place your elbows down aligned shoulder distance and spread our your fingers

Bring your knees to your triceps

Lean forward shifting your body weight onto your triceps

Slowly lift both your feet off the ground and balance

Focus at a point and hold

Also read: 5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet

4. Tadasana

Formation of the posture:

Stand with your feet together

Keep your back straight

Bring your palms together and interlock them

Inhale and lift your stretch your arms up, palms facing outward

Look up and gently drop your head back on your shoulders

Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat 1-2 times

Tadasana can help you relieve stress

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Kurpa Chaturanga Dandasana - Four-Limbed Staff Pose on Elbows

Formation of the posture

Start on all fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips

Lift your knees off the ground and align your pelvis with your shoulders for Plank Pose

Slowly drop your elbows on your mat one by one

Align your elbows with your shoulders

Engage your core

As you prepare to enjoy the monsoon season take all the steps required to boost your immunity. A weak immune system makes one more susceptible to a host of gastrointestinal problems and monsoon related ailments. Water borne infections are also common during the rainy season, and a strong immune system can protect the body. Yoga is the perfect way to keep your immunity levels high, and also stay in great shape. For extra fortification, ensure that there is sufficient inclusion of vitamin C in your diet; this builds resistance against monsoon specific infections and diseases.

Also read: 7 Immunity-Boosting Food

(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)



Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.