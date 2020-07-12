Perform These Yoga Asanas To Boost Immunity During Monsoon

Highlights
- Yoga can help boost immunity
- Eat a healthy diet to support your immune system
- Drink enough water to stay fit during monsoon
Monsoon brings a variety of infections and diseases. To counter this, it is necessary that you improve the functioning of your immune system. Many don't know that practicing yoga can help boost immunity. With yoga, there is no excuse of bad weather as it can be easily done at home. All you need to do is roll out your yoga mat and begin your practise of asanas, pranayama or meditation. Here are a few asanas that are designed to give you the added benefits of increased immunity. Therefore, to avoid gaining that extra weight, boost your immunity and keep yourself fit with the following yogic practices safely indoors.
Yoga poses to boost immunity
1. Shalabasana - Locust Pose
Formation of the posture
- Lie flat on your stomach
- Arms can be stretched out ahead
- Keep your knees straight and feet together
- Inhale and lift your legs and arms up together
- Lift your head up raising your chest off the floor as much as possible
- Hold the posture for 10 seconds
2. Ardha Chandrasana - Half-moon Pose
Formation of the Posture
- Begin in Samasthithi
- Step back with your left leg back, drop your knee and extend your toes out
- Your legs must be wide enough to align your right knee with the right ankle
- Push your pelvis downward
- Raise your arms overhead
- Bend your upper body back and form an arch (which resembles half a moon)
3. Bakasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin on all fours with your palms and knees on the ground
- Place your elbows down aligned shoulder distance and spread our your fingers
- Bring your knees to your triceps
- Lean forward shifting your body weight onto your triceps
- Slowly lift both your feet off the ground and balance
- Focus at a point and hold
4. Tadasana
Formation of the posture:
- Stand with your feet together
- Keep your back straight
- Bring your palms together and interlock them
- Inhale and lift your stretch your arms up, palms facing outward
- Look up and gently drop your head back on your shoulders
- Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat 1-2 times
5. Kurpa Chaturanga Dandasana - Four-Limbed Staff Pose on Elbows
Formation of the posture
- Start on all fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips
- Lift your knees off the ground and align your pelvis with your shoulders for Plank Pose
- Slowly drop your elbows on your mat one by one
- Align your elbows with your shoulders
- Engage your core
As you prepare to enjoy the monsoon season take all the steps required to boost your immunity. A weak immune system makes one more susceptible to a host of gastrointestinal problems and monsoon related ailments. Water borne infections are also common during the rainy season, and a strong immune system can protect the body. Yoga is the perfect way to keep your immunity levels high, and also stay in great shape. For extra fortification, ensure that there is sufficient inclusion of vitamin C in your diet; this builds resistance against monsoon specific infections and diseases.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
