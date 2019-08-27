Dengue Fever Prevention: 7 Immunity-Boosting Foods That Can Help You Prevent Dengue

Dengue prevention: Immunity boosting foods can help you prevent dengue

Dengue fever ends up taking a huge number of lives every year. The outbreak affects a huge population every year and lack of preventive measures makes the situation worse. Dengue fever is worst for those with a poor immune system. Strong immunity can help in preventing dengue effectively. A strong immune system reduces the risk of various diseases. It will also help in fighting the symptoms of dengue. Building a strong immune system is one great method to fight dengue. A diet rich in immunity-boosting foods can help in preventing dengue. Here is the list of foods which can strengthen your immunity and eliminate the risk of dengue fever.

Dengue fever prevention: Immunity boosting foods

1. Citrus foods

Citrus foods are rich in vitamin C which helps in building strong immunity. Vitamin C helps in the production of white blood cells which are the disease-fighting cells of the body. These foods are also loaded with antioxidants which protect the body from damage from free radicals. Some citrus foods include- lemons, orange, grapefruit, kiwi and many more.

2. Garlic

Garlic adds a strong taste to the food. It is a part of almost every Indian kitchen. Garlic can also contribute to better immunity. It can help in fighting infections. Garlic has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties as well. The presence of sulfur in garlic contributes to better immunity.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt is a strong probiotic which stimulates the functioning of the immune system. You can enjoy fresh yogurt at any time of the day. It will be ah refreshing healthy treat for you which is loaded with health benefits.

4. Spinach

Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens. Leafy vegetables should be an essential part of your diet and spinach can be the nest choice. Spinach is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and beta-carotene which help in boosting immunity.

5. Almonds

Nuts are a healthy option to consume. To boost immunity you can consume almonds as it is loaded with vitamin E. Almonds are loaded with multiple nutrients. Few almonds a day can help in promoting heart health as well.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric is the golden spice which can is loaded with medicinal properties. Turmeric can also help in improving the functioning of immune system. This spice is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. You can add some turmeric to your milk or prepare a turmeric tea. It can also be added to different foods.

7. Ginger

Ginger has a strong flavour which is used to add flavour to teas. Giger is also an immunity-boosting food. Ginger is very helpful in treating sore throat, inflammation, nausea and other symptoms of dengue fever.

