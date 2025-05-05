Dengue Cases Rising In Karnataka, Add These Foods To Your Diet Today For Better Health

Even before the monsoon season begins, the number of dengue cases in Karnataka is steadily rising. Six of the 1,186 cases the State registered between January and April 30 of this year necessitated hospitalisation. The fact that 553 of these cases include people under the age of 18, and 51 involve children under the age of one year, is disturbing. While no specific food can prevent dengue, maintaining a strong immune system can help reduce the risk and aid in recovery. A balanced diet rich in certain nutrients can support immune function and platelet production, which is crucial during dengue infection. Keep reading as we list foods you must add to your diet if you want to stay healthy during dengue season.

10 Foods beneficial for those at risk of dengue

1. Papaya and papaya leaf extract

Papaya is renowned for its potential to increase platelet counts, a critical factor during dengue infection. Papaya leaf extract, in particular, has been traditionally used to combat dengue symptoms and support recovery .

2. Citrus fruits

Rich in vitamin C, citrus fruits enhance the production of white blood cells, bolstering the body's defence against infections. Their antioxidant properties also help in reducing inflammation .

3. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants that can help maintain a healthy blood platelet count and combat fatigue associated with dengue .

4. Leafy greens

These vegetables (spinach, kale, broccoli) are excellent sources of vitamin K and iron, both vital for blood health and platelet production. Including them in the diet can support overall immune function .

5. Pumpkin and carrots

High in vitamin A, these vegetables support the immune system and aid in the regeneration of blood cells, which is beneficial during dengue recovery .

6. Beetroot

Beetroot is rich in antioxidants and nutrients that help in regenerating blood cells and improving platelet count, making it a valuable addition to the diet during dengue .

7. Bananas

Easily digestible and rich in potassium, bananas help maintain electrolyte balance and provide energy, which is essential when dealing with dengue-induced fatigue .

8. Curd/yogurt and buttermilk

These probiotics improve digestion and strengthen immunity against infections. They also help in maintaining gut health, which is crucial for overall immune function .

9. Herbal teas

Herbal teas infused with ingredients like ginger and tulsi have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help reduce fever symptoms and promote restful sleep .

10. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds such as almonds, sunflower seeds, walnuts are excellent sources of vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that supports immune health. Including them in the diet can help protect cells from damage and enhance immune response .

Incorporating these foods into your daily diet can support your immune system and aid in recovery if infected. However, it's essential to consult with healthcare professionals for personalised advice and treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.