Dengue: Foods To Eat When Recovering From Dengue

While dengue cases have suddenly increased in recent months in Delhi and many other states, including West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, government statistics revealed that dengue cases have increased significantly over the past few years. With the cases being worse this year,

Various factors can increase one's risk of catching dengue. In addition to this, patients with dengue face agonising pain, a high temperature, and weakness. In the worst scenarios, recovery might even take months. Our diet plays an integral role in our recovery and overall health. Continue reading this article to find out the best foods to fasten your recovery.

Best foods to add to your diet if you are recovering from dengue:

1. Oatmeal

Carbohydrates are absolutely important for your body to regain its balance. The best thing about oatmeal is that it is simple to digest and leaves you feeling light and airy even after eating excessive amounts of it. The best aspect is that you can eat it in the savoury form even if you have lactose intolerance.

2. Herbs and spices

Spices and herbs with anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral, antimicrobial, antibacterial, and immune-boosting properties include turmeric, ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. By controlling immune cells like T-cells, which aid the body in fending off viruses, they perform remarkably well to strengthen the immune system. In this weather, add these spices liberally to your daily dishes to improve your general health.

3. Papaya leaves

Papaya leaves are essential in the fight against this fatal disease, according to numerous researchers. They aid in boosting platelet counts, which in a dengue patient drop to dangerously low levels. Usually, it is suggested to drink the juice made from these leaves.

4. Pomegranate

One of the healthiest fruits for dengue is pomegranates. This fruit is packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that provide the body the energy it needs. Pomegranate aids in reducing fatigue and exhaustion. Pomegranate has a high iron content, which aids dengue sufferers in maintaining the necessary blood platelet count and recovering from dengue more quickly.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water is a rich source of salts and minerals. You won't experience dehydration since it keeps the body's electrolyte balance stable. It also lessens weakness and keeps your body stimulated. It's imperative that you have two glasses of coconut water each day while you're recovering. In all other cases, coconut water should be consumed.

6. Broccoli

Consuming broccoli is required while suffering from dengue illness. One of the main sources of vitamin K, which helps to increase blood platelet counts, is this vegetable. When people with dengue illness see a decline in their platelet count, they must eat broccoli to get it back to normal.

7. Herbal tea

Essential components in herbal tea can aid dengue patients in unwinding their bodies and minds. One can use cardamom, peppermint, cinnamon, ginger, and other herbs to prepare tea. This beverage promotes restful sleep, which eventually aids in quicker recovery. This makes it a crucial component of the dengue diet plan.

8. Yogurt

Yogurt is a dietary item consumed after dengue fever that aids people in battling bacterial and viral diseases. The creation of gut bacteria that eliminate toxins from the body is increased by probiotics. Dengue patients benefit from its immunity-boosting qualities as they recover more quickly.

These foods along with the right medication and lifestyle changes can ensure a quick and steady recovery of your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.