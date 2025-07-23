Vijay Deverakonda Discharged From Hospital, On His Road To Recovery After Dengue Diagnosis

Last week, sources had confirmed to NDTV that Vijay Deverakonda had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Dengue. He was expected to be discharged soon, as his film Kingdom is also up for release soon.

Now his team has confirmed to Hindustan Times that the actor is recovering well after being released from the hospital.

The team member told Hindustan Times, "Yes, Vijay had dengue. It was initially thought that he had a fever, and he could just recover from it at home. However, once the doctor diagnosed him with dengue, he was moved to a private hospital in Hyderabad for faster recovery. He was there for three days and has now been discharged."

Though Vijay Deverakonda needs to gain back his strength slowly, he's gung-ho about his film Kingdom releasing on July 31, 2025. The actor had shot some of the film's promotional videos earlier, which will be rolled out soon. He will also do media interactions next week.

The trailer of Kingdom will drop on July 26, 2025, while there is a pre-release event that Vijay Deverakonda will attend on July 28, 2025.

About Kingdom

Coming to Kingdom, the film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi S under the banners of Fortune 4 Cinemas and Sithara Entertainment. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Meanwhile, Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John have handled the cinematography.

The film has been postponed multiple times. It was initially scheduled to release on May 30, which got pushed to July 4, and will now release on July 31.

Set against the backdrop of the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict, the plot of the action film revolves around the refugee crisis resulting from historical tensions in the region.

In A Nutshell

Vijay Deverakonda has been released from the hospital after being treated for dengue. He is now gearing up for the release of Kingdom and is all set to be a part of promotions in the coming week.

