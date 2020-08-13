Dengue Fever Prevention: Here's What You Should Do To Prevent Your Risk When At Home

Dengue fever is transmitted via bites of female mosquito harbouring the virus.

Highlights Use mosquito repellent and wear full-sleeved clothes to prevent dengue

Dengue fever needs urgent medical care to control the condition

Some home remedies can bring down the high fever

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause severe illness. The risk of dengue increases during monsoon as its collection of water at different spots becomes the breeding ground for the mosquitoes. Dengue results in high fever, rash, muscle pain and joint pain. There is a severe form of dengue that can lead to severe bleeding, a drop in blood pressure and in some cases deaths. It is called hemorrhagic fever. Preventing mosquito bites is one of the effective ways to fight dengue. This year, due to the pandemic, staying at home has helped prevent mosquito bites but you need to make sure that your house is mosquito-free as well. Here are some tips you need to follow to fight the risk of dengue when at home.

Dengue prevention tips

1. Clear breeding grounds

Some of the most common breeding grounds for mosquitoes are standing water, empty pots, solid waste and damp areas. You need to promote a healthy and clean environment to control the spread.

2. Prevent mosquito bites

You should follow the necessary precautions to safeguard yourself. If you are stepping out, wear full-sleeved clothes to cover maximum parts of the body. Also, use mosquito repellent to avoid mosquito bites as much as possible.

Use mosquito repellent before stepping out

3. Keep your windows closed

During monsoon dengue fever cases usually increases every year. So, it is better to make your house mosquito-free. Keep your doors and windows closed as much as possible to prevent the mosquitoes from entering into your house.

4. Keep indoors safe

Make sure that your house is clean. Regular cleaning can help reduce breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The use of nets is also an effective method to fight mosquito bites. You should also keep your garden and terrace clean.

Keep your indoor clean to prevent dengue fever

In dengue fever, the platelet count falls significantly. It is important to keep a check on the symptoms during the spread and follow all necessary precautions.

