Dengue Fever: 5 Effective Home Remedies For Dengue Fever You Must Try

Dengue fever remedies: Dengue fever symptoms can be controlled with some simple remedies

Highlights Dengue fever needs urgent medical care to treat the condition on time Some home remedies can bring down the high fever Fresh guava juice is another great remedy to treat dengue fever

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease which affects a huge population every year. Dengue cases increase during monsoon because stagnant water is the breeding ground for mosquitoes. High fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes, fatigue, joint pain, skin rash, nausea and vomiting are some symptoms of dengue. Dengue fever needs urgent medical care to treat the condition on time. There are some effective home remedies which can help in controlling the symptoms of dengue. These remedies can bring down the high fever and give you some relaxation from the symptoms. Here are some remedies which can help you control dengue and its complications.

Home remedies for dengue fever

1. Giloy juice

Giloy juice is a well-known remedy for dengue fever. Giloy juice improves metabolism and builds immunity. Strong immunity helps in fighting dengue fever effectively. It helps in increasing the platelet count and gives relief to the patient. You can boil two small stems of giloy plant in a glass of water. Consume this water when it is little warm. You can also add few drops of giloy juice to a cup of boiled water and drink this twice a day. But make sure that you do not over consume giloy juice.

Also read: Warning Signs Of Dengue And Preventive Tips You Must Follow

2. Papaya leaf juice

As platelet count comes down in dengue patients, papaya leaf juice is a great remedy to increase platelet count. Papaya leaf juice also improves immunity which also helps in treating dengue. To use papaya leaves for dengue, take some papaya leaves and crush them to extract juice out of it. You can consume a small quantity of papaya leaf juice twice a day for better results.

3. Fresh guava juice

Guava juice is loaded with multiple nutrients. It is rich in vitamin C which helps in building immunity. You can add fresh guava juice to your diet to treat dengue fever. Guava juice will also provide you other health benefits. Drink one cup of guava juice twice a day. You can also eat fresh guava instead of juice.

Also read: Here's How Papaya Leaf Juice Can Be Used To Treat Dengue And Malaria: As Suggested By Luke Coutinho

4. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are also rich in multiple nutrients which help in controlling dengue fever. You can soak some fenugreek seeds in a cup of hot water. Allow the water to cool down and drink it twice a day. Fenugreek water will also provide you other health benefits as it is rich in vitamin C, K and fibre. Fenugreek water will bring down fever and boost immunity.

Fenugreek water promotes digestion and hair health

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Immunity boosting foods

A strong immune system help you prevent dengue and also help in quick recovery from dengue fever. Strong immunity will also treat the initial symptoms of dengue. You must add immunity-boosting foods to your diet like citrus foods, garlic, almonds, turmeric and many more.

Also read: Dengue Fever Prevention: 7 Immunity-Boosting Foods That Can Help You Prevent Dengue

If you notice some symptoms of dengue you must immediately get yourself tested and seek medical help. These remedies can help you control dengue fever effectively but do not rely on home remedies for too long.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.