Here’s How Papaya Juice Can Be Used To Treat Dengue And Malaria: As Suggested By Luke Coutinho

Highlights Papaya leaf juice can give a boost to platelet count It can boost your immunity It can help in improving protein absorption

Papaya leaf juice can be great for boosting platelet count in people suffering with dengue. Platelet count comes down drastically in dengue patients, and it can actually have fatal outcomes. It is important for doctors to work towards boosting platelet count in dengue patients and for this papaya juice has been scientifically proven to be beneficial, mentions lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in his Facebook live session. Dengue incidence increases during the rainy season. The vector-borne disease is likely to cause fever accompanied with chills, fever that does not get better, body pain and headaches, you must get yourselves checked by a doctor.

Papaya leaf juice benefits for dengue

1. Luke stresses on the fact that it is important to have your allopathic treatment going along with papaya leaf juice consumption, in case you have been diagnosed with dengue or malaria. He says that papaya leaf juice will make sure that your red blood cells and platelets increase. Red blood cells are required for oxygen supply to trillions of cells in the body.

2. Better oxygen supply in the body can give a boost to your immune system, thus aiding quicker recovery from dengue.

3. Papaya leaf juice can also help in reducing fever.

Papaya leaf juice can help in reducing fever caused by dengue

How to get papaya leaf juice?

If you don't have access to papaya leaf juice can, you can get it in the form of supplements over-the-counter in your nearby pharmacy. However, it is better to get access to real papaya leaf juice for dengue treatment.

For preparing papaya leaf juice, you need to wash papaya leaf thoroughly. You can also cut off the stem. You need to cut the leaf like you would chop cabbage. Add some boiled water that is cooled, to it. Add the leaves to a blender and juice these leaves. You will get a dark-green coloured liquid.

Papaya leaf juice is likely to have a very bitter taste. After drinking it, you can give the patient some jaggery or a pinch of sugar to improve taste.

For adults, 30 ml of papaya juice before breakfast, 30 ml before lunch and 30 ml before dinner. Children can be given 5 to 10 ml of papaya juice, but make sure this is done strictly under medical supervision. You will have to prepare this juice, fresh, every day. You should not store it for more than 24 hours. Make sure you store the juice in the fridge in an airtight container. Store it in the lower part of the fridge to prevent it from getting too cold.

"Papaya leaf extract may begin to have a positive impact on your platelet count on the second day of its consumption," says Luke.

Papaya leaf juice uses

1. Papaya leaf juice in conjunction with your allopathic treatment can be effective in treatment of dengue and malaria.

2. Papaya leaf juice can be beneficial for people with a weak immune system. You can have it on a daily basis to give a boost to your immunity.

3. If you are on a high protein, papaya leaf juice can help in breaking down protein into amino acid and peptides. This is because papaya contains papain. Have papaya leaf juice before protein consumption to facilitate its better absorption in the body.

Papain in papaya can help in improving protein assimilation in the body

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

