With Dengue Cases On The Rise, Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests 10 Ways Which Can Help Cure This Viral Disease

Take care of your surroundings in order to avoid dengue fever.

Highlights Dengue fever is a mosquito borne viral infection Stress can be the primary cause of your sickness Adequate rest is the medicine to all your illness

The instances of dengue fever are rising almost every single day. Dengue is a mosquito borne viral infection. It affects millions of people every year and is widespread in India. The dengue virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho in his recent Facebook video shares some important information about the dengue fever. Since, dengue fever is a viral infection you do not need medications for it. However, if proper tests (blood tests) are not done on time you can even be hospitalized. As such, there are no preventive measures for this infection. But you should take care of your surroundings in order to avoid the disease. Make sure that there is no stagnant water around the house as mosquitoes breed in the stagnant water. Also, maintain a clean and hygienic environment at home.

Maintain a clean and hygienic environment at home

Symptoms of dengue fever:

High fever

Headaches

Pain beneath their eyes

Constant fatigue

Rashes

Joint and muscle pain

Vomiting

Nausea

Top 10 tips that could help you deal with dengue fever

1. Fluids:

When you have high fever, you tend to sweat excessively which can lead to extreme dehydration. Therefore, you should ensure that you take a lot of fluids and stay well hydrated. Drink adequate water and other fluids like coconut water, papaya leaf juice, neem juice and other fruit and vegetable juices at frequent intervals to keep your body well hydrated.

Also, high fever can drop your thirst but you should keep on sipping fluids.

2. Papaya leaves:

Papaya leave juice can not only cure the symptoms of dengue fever but also cure it. Though the green juice is bitter but does wonders for your platelets. Papaya leaves are extremely beneficial for boosting your overall immunity as well. Make sure that you wash the papaya leaves properly before extracting the juice.

3. Giloy:

Extremely nutritious, this ayurvedic herb has the capacity to cure several diseases. Giloy has powerful antioxidant properties which helps in reducing fever. It is an effective home remedy for curing chronic fever like chickengunia and dengue.

4. Turmeric:

This yellow gold medicinal herb has been used since ages to fight infections and cure fever. Turmeric has several anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties which helps in metabolism and makes the healing process faster. Turmeric works better with black pepper. So make sure that when you are adding turmeric to your curries you add a pinch of black pepper as well.

This yellow gold medicinal herb has been used since ages to fight infections and cure fever.

5. Tulsi leaves:

Basil leaves are great herbs that not only help during dengue fever, but also help in improving your overall immunity. You can chew five to six basil leaves every day. Basil leaves have essential oils with natural insecticidal properties which keep mosquitoes at bay. You can even add basil leaves in your tea or warm water and then drink it.

6. Pomegranate:

Pomegranate has essential nutrients and minerals that provides the body with required energy. It can also reduce the feeling of exhaustion and fatigue. Pomegranate is rich in iron, which is beneficial for the blood. Therefore, it is effective in maintaining a normal blood platelet count which can cure dengue.

7. Pumpkin:

Pumpkin has essential vitamins like A and C which helps in boosting immunity. You can make a pumpkin soup with garlic, tomatoes and onions for better results.

8. Foods rich in iron:

While suffering from dengue fever, you should include foods that are rich in iron. Some common foods rich in iron are beetroot, potatoes, tofu, apples, lentils and pumpkin seeds. Try taking these foods with lemon as it will help in boosting immunity.

9. Rest:

Adequate rest is the medicine to all your illness. When you have dengue fever, you will have high fever, and your body and joints pain constantly. Therefore, it is very important for you take adequate rest. Try and sleep as much as you can.

Adequate rest is the medicine to all your illness

10. Stress:

Stress can be the primary cause of your sickness. You should avoid taking stress during dengue. Stress can make can your condition even worse. Therefore, try distracting your mind if something bothers you. You can talk to your family members, read your favourite novel or watch a movie in order to avoid stress.

