Dengue On Rise: Stay Safe This Monsoon With These 6 Essential Precautions

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that tends to spike during the monsoon season. This seasonal rise in cases can be attributed to increased humidity and presence of stagnant water. Increased humidity provides optimal conditions for mosquitoes to breed and survive. Additionally, stagnant water serves as a perfect breeding site for Aedes mosquitoes, the primary vectors of the dengue virus. With monsoon in full swing, Bengaluru is witnessing a sharp rise in dengue cases. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has recorded a total of 442 dengue cases in Bengaluru in July alone.

Here, we discuss some effective strategies that can help you prevent dengue this rainy season.

Essential tips to prevent dengue

1. Eliminate mosquito breeding sites

Remove stagnant water and clean drains regularly. Empty, clean, or cover containers that can collect rainwater, such as buckets, flower pots, tires, and birdbaths.

2. Use mosquito repellents

Apply mosquito repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or eucalyptus oil on exposed skin, especially when going outdoors. It will help you repel mosquitoes, lowering dengue risk.

3. Wear protective clothing

Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimise skin exposure. Make sure that your kids are dressed properly before stepping outside.

4. Install screens and barriers

Ensure all windows and doors have tight-fitting screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. You can also use mosquito nets, especially in areas where dengue is prevalent.

5. Know dengue symptoms

Understanding the symptoms and transmission of dengue can help in quick identification and prevention. High fever, headache, nausea, rash, muscle and joint pain and pain behind the eyes are common symptoms of dengue. Seek medical help immediately if you have been experiencing these symptoms.

6. Stay informed

Be aware of dengue outbreaks and take recommended precautions actively.

Follow these simple methods to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of dengue. Stay safe this monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.