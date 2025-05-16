National Dengue Day 2025: Follow These Tips To Stay Safe This Monsoon

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 every year in India. This day aims to raise awareness about dengue, which is one of the country's significant health challenges. Dengue is more prevalent in subtropical regions. It typically spreads during monsoon as it offers favourable breeding conditions.

National Dengue Day, organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, educates the public and strengthens efforts to prevent and control dengue through awareness campaigns, prevention drives, and public engagement initiatives.

The theme for National Dengue Day 2025 is 'Act Early, Prevent Dengue: Clean Surroundings, Healthy Living' which urges individuals to act early before the onset of the dengue season by keeping surrounding clean to prevent dengue cases.

Steps to prevent dengue

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 7.6 million dengue cases were reported in 2024 alone. Out of these, 3.4 million were confirmed, over 16,000 were classified as severe, and more than 3,000 resulted in fatalities.

Fever, rash, nausea, headache, body ache, vomiting and muscle and joint pain are some common symptoms of dengue. These symptoms usually last for 2-7 days. However, in severe cases, dengue patients require hospitalisation and can be fatal.

Prevention tips

1. Remove standing water

Eliminate stagnant water, which is a potential breeding site for mosquitoes. Regularly empty and clean water from flower pots, birdbaths, discarded tires, buckets, and clogged drains..

2. Dress appropriately

Wear a full-sleeved upper and long pants to reduce skin exposure. It will help you prevent mosquito bites.

3. Apply mosquito repellents

Use insect repellent containing DEET or lemon or eucalyptus oil on exposed skin, especially during the day when Aedes mosquitoes are most active.

4. Stay indoors

Aedes mosquitoes are more active during the early morning and late afternoon. Try to stay indoors during these times, if possible.

5. Stay updated

Stay informed about dengue outbreaks in your area and follow preventive measures.

6. Boost immunity

Strengthening yo ur immune system is as important as preventing mosquito bites. It will help you fight off infections.

Follow these simple precautions to significantly reduce your risk of dengue this monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.